Honey Badger Silver Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Mr. Ed Baer from the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Baer for his contribution and services as a director and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.



For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgersilver.com.