Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Acquires Zikani Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:45  |  77   |   |   

Combined Company to be Leader in Ribosomal RNA-Targeted Genetic Therapy Bringing Together Complementary Platforms

Maximizes Potential for ELX-02 for Cystic Fibrosis in Phase 2 Development

Adds Preclinical Stage Pipeline in Rare Diseases and Oncology Targeting RNA and Ribosomal Mutations

Expects to File IND for First Oral Drug to Treat Patients with Recessive Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB and JEB)

Sumit Aggarwal, Zikani President and CEO, to Lead the Combined Company

Eloxx to Issue Approximately 7.6 Million Shares to Zikani Stockholders

Company to Host Investor Call at 8:30 a.m. ET, April 1

WALTHAM, Mass. and WATERTOWN, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) today announced it has acquired Zikani Therapeutics, Inc. in an all-stock transaction, with the potential to create a leader in ribosomal RNA-targeted therapies for treatment of rare diseases and oncology. Sumit Aggarwal, previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of Zikani, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx, and Vijay Modur, M.D., Ph.D., who was Zikani’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, has been named Eloxx’s Head of Research and Development.

“With the strength of our ELX-02 program for cystic fibrosis, this acquisition provides us with the opportunity to amplify the potential of our innovative science by developing a new class of therapies to treat diseases with limited to no treatment options under the stewardship of leaders with a proven ability to translate technology into treatments for patients,” said Tomer Kariv, Eloxx Chairman.

“We are excited about the potential of ELX-02 and combining the companies opens the door to build a leadership position in genetic therapy by rapidly developing treatments that can restore functional proteins in patients with nonsense mutations in their RNA,” said Aggarwal. “The combined capabilities of Eloxx and Zikani in chemistry, biology, regulatory and drug development, including Zikani’s TURBO-ZMTM synthetic chemistry platform for designing macrolide-based Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs), along with a committed leadership team and talented employees, will further accelerate our ability to impact the lives of those who have rare diseases with the type of urgency and novel thinking that they deserve,” added Aggarwal.

