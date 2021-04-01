 
Myomo Participates in Ground-breaking Brain-computer Interface Trial

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia has successfully completed the first phase of clinical trials using sensors imbedded in the brain to control a MyoPro powered brace worn by a stroke patient.

The story is detailed in the University web site https://www.jefferson.edu/about/news-and-events/2021/2/can-brain-impla ... and on CBS Sunday Morning https://youtu.be/GNJTrtNxTFk. In the story, principal investigator of the study Mijail Serruya, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, said “This study serves as a proof of concept, a necessary bridge to future studies that would use fully implanted wireless electrodes to improve movement after stroke.”

Jon Naft, Vice President and General Manager at Myomo, said, “Over a thousand patients, the majority being stroke survivors, have received a MyoPro to restore function in their paralyzed arms using its non-invasive sensors on the surface of the skin of their arms. What the Jefferson research foretells is a day when MyoPro might be controlled without requiring those sensors, just by the patient “thinking” to move his arm or hand. This could make it possible to serve patients with insufficient signals in their affected limbs and to wear MyoPro over regular fashion garments, helping to move users one step closer to full independence.”

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

