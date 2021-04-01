 
checkAd

Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:01  |  49   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that DevApp Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (DevAppSol), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and low power wide area network (LPWAN) solution provider, has integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into its smart asset tracking solution for luggage trolleys at Hyderabad International Airport. DevAppSol’s application leverages on-premise private LoRaWAN networks to accurately manage and track trolleys as they move throughout the airport grounds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005062/en/

Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN (Photo: Business Wire)

Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN (Photo: Business Wire)

"DevAppSol integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into our trolley management system to enable accurate in-depth insight into asset use and location, and allow the optimization of airport operations with real-time data,” said Soma Srikanth, co-founder and CEO at DevAppSol. “Semtech’s LoRa devices provide an ideal combination of low power, flexibility and simplicity in deployment to create reliable tracking applications with industry-leading battery lifetimes. These smarter applications increase inventory efficiency while reducing airports’ reliance on costly, ineffective manual processes.”

DevAppSol’s end-to-end IoT deployment at Hyderabad International Airport consists of 3,000 trolley sensors based on LoRa devices and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), as well as 100 LoRa-BLE concentrators, two outdoor and six indoor LoRaWAN gateways. Web applications accessible from a desktop or smart device display sensor data in real time. This enables airport staff with actionable insights to simplify and create smarter management processes, including zoning, geo-fencing and energy saving.

DevAppSol’s private LoRaWAN network covers the entirety of the airport’s grounds to allow the efficient monitoring of trolleys in use and the location of each. Following the solution’s initial rollout in November 2019, airport management has seen direct savings of 30% to 40% and indirect savings up to 60% as a result of increased management effectiveness in a few key areas. These include increased inventory accuracy and efficiency, smart planning and stocking at airport hot spots based on varying arrival and departure information and an overall reduction in trolley theft.

Seite 1 von 3
Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that DevApp Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (DevAppSol), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and low power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Semtech to Participate in Virtual Meeting with Piper Sandler & Co.
24.03.21
Semtech Announces New Chip Solution, GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge for Broadcast Video
17.03.21
Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
17.03.21
Webee's No-Code End-to-End Solution Builder Software Powered by Microsoft Azure and Running on Semtech LoRa Devices Democratizes IoT
11.03.21
Semtech and MXC Foundation Announce Open LoRaWAN Networks
03.03.21
Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
03.03.21
Semtech and DTDS Accelerate IoT Development With New Module