Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that DevApp Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (DevAppSol), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and low power wide area network (LPWAN) solution provider, has integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into its smart asset tracking solution for luggage trolleys at Hyderabad International Airport. DevAppSol’s application leverages on-premise private LoRaWAN networks to accurately manage and track trolleys as they move throughout the airport grounds.

Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN (Photo: Business Wire)

"DevAppSol integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into our trolley management system to enable accurate in-depth insight into asset use and location, and allow the optimization of airport operations with real-time data,” said Soma Srikanth, co-founder and CEO at DevAppSol. “Semtech’s LoRa devices provide an ideal combination of low power, flexibility and simplicity in deployment to create reliable tracking applications with industry-leading battery lifetimes. These smarter applications increase inventory efficiency while reducing airports’ reliance on costly, ineffective manual processes.”

DevAppSol’s end-to-end IoT deployment at Hyderabad International Airport consists of 3,000 trolley sensors based on LoRa devices and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), as well as 100 LoRa-BLE concentrators, two outdoor and six indoor LoRaWAN gateways. Web applications accessible from a desktop or smart device display sensor data in real time. This enables airport staff with actionable insights to simplify and create smarter management processes, including zoning, geo-fencing and energy saving.

DevAppSol’s private LoRaWAN network covers the entirety of the airport’s grounds to allow the efficient monitoring of trolleys in use and the location of each. Following the solution’s initial rollout in November 2019, airport management has seen direct savings of 30% to 40% and indirect savings up to 60% as a result of increased management effectiveness in a few key areas. These include increased inventory accuracy and efficiency, smart planning and stocking at airport hot spots based on varying arrival and departure information and an overall reduction in trolley theft.