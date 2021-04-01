ADTRAN Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Gandy to Expand Focus on Federal Agencies

“Federal networks are in the process of digital modernization, with agencies placing a priority on improving employees’ digital experience. ADTRAN is well positioned to play a part in this transition because of our experience in helping service providers and enterprises alike build networks designed for bandwidth-intensive applications,” said Jay Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at ADTRAN. “Todd’s experience in creating and executing aggressive strategic roadmaps and sales programs that have helped his companies expand market footprints, grow strategic partnerships and sales channels will be a valuable asset to ADTRAN as he leads the team that drives our growth in this market. Our breadth of products helps our customers connect seamlessly and efficiently, so they can focus on business priorities and their employees’ needs.”

ADTRAN, Inc. , (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced that it has appointed Todd Gandy to lead the company’s expanded focus on federal and state government agencies. These organizations represent some of the largest, most complex businesses in the world with distributed offices located across the country. Gandy and his team will look to address the opportunity created by these agencies as they seek to address the need for agile, reliable and secure network solutions that can improve operational efficiencies through automation, as well as create next level end-user experience. This includes the broader federal government marketplace, including civilian and Department of Defense agencies.

Beyond modernizing users’ digital experiences, federal agencies are also tasked with complying with the administration’s latest Made in America initiative. On January 25, 2021, President Biden signed an executive action to ensure the federal government is investing taxpayer dollars in American businesses. ADTRAN meets this indigenous standard, as a trusted partner with more than 35 years of American innovation experience. It was founded and is still today headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with a large U.S.-based manufacturing capability and a portfolio of solutions designed by American engineers.

“I am proud to join ADTRAN, whose corporate Huntsville roots are deep in the soil that many federal agencies call home, like the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center. ADTRAN has a short line of communication to these agencies to better understand their challenges and find the right solutions needed to address them,” said Gandy. “I look forward to working with ADTRAN’s expanding federal sales team, as we focus on providing the solutions and services that federal agencies need to create the same level of digital experience and capabilities that other private sector enterprises now offer employees.”

The federal sales team will initially focus on ADTRAN’s reliable enterprise campus solutions, including routers, switches, IP business gateways and Wi-Fi, as well as fiber access and fixed wireless access platforms. These solutions can extend gigabit connectivity to alleviate dependencies on existing infrastructures, and facilitate rapid and secure deployment for temporary, first response and communication infrastructures.

To learn more about ADTRAN’s federal solutions, please visit adtran.com/government.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005091/en/