 
checkAd

ADTRAN Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Gandy to Expand Focus on Federal Agencies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced that it has appointed Todd Gandy to lead the company’s expanded focus on federal and state government agencies. These organizations represent some of the largest, most complex businesses in the world with distributed offices located across the country. Gandy and his team will look to address the opportunity created by these agencies as they seek to address the need for agile, reliable and secure network solutions that can improve operational efficiencies through automation, as well as create next level end-user experience. This includes the broader federal government marketplace, including civilian and Department of Defense agencies.

“Federal networks are in the process of digital modernization, with agencies placing a priority on improving employees’ digital experience. ADTRAN is well positioned to play a part in this transition because of our experience in helping service providers and enterprises alike build networks designed for bandwidth-intensive applications,” said Jay Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at ADTRAN. “Todd’s experience in creating and executing aggressive strategic roadmaps and sales programs that have helped his companies expand market footprints, grow strategic partnerships and sales channels will be a valuable asset to ADTRAN as he leads the team that drives our growth in this market. Our breadth of products helps our customers connect seamlessly and efficiently, so they can focus on business priorities and their employees’ needs.”

Beyond modernizing users’ digital experiences, federal agencies are also tasked with complying with the administration’s latest Made in America initiative. On January 25, 2021, President Biden signed an executive action to ensure the federal government is investing taxpayer dollars in American businesses. ADTRAN meets this indigenous standard, as a trusted partner with more than 35 years of American innovation experience. It was founded and is still today headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with a large U.S.-based manufacturing capability and a portfolio of solutions designed by American engineers.

“I am proud to join ADTRAN, whose corporate Huntsville roots are deep in the soil that many federal agencies call home, like the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center. ADTRAN has a short line of communication to these agencies to better understand their challenges and find the right solutions needed to address them,” said Gandy. “I look forward to working with ADTRAN’s expanding federal sales team, as we focus on providing the solutions and services that federal agencies need to create the same level of digital experience and capabilities that other private sector enterprises now offer employees.”

The federal sales team will initially focus on ADTRAN’s reliable enterprise campus solutions, including routers, switches, IP business gateways and Wi-Fi, as well as fiber access and fixed wireless access platforms. These solutions can extend gigabit connectivity to alleviate dependencies on existing infrastructures, and facilitate rapid and secure deployment for temporary, first response and communication infrastructures.

To learn more about ADTRAN’s federal solutions, please visit adtran.com/government.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Adtran Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADTRAN Appoints Industry Veteran Todd Gandy to Expand Focus on Federal Agencies ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced that it has appointed Todd Gandy to lead the company’s expanded focus on federal and state government agencies. These …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
ADTRAN Streamlines Rural Broadband Delivery with New Remote Fiber Access Solution
18.03.21
ADTRAN schließt sich dem BUGLAS an und stellt Glasfaserkompetenz für deutsche Altnetze zur Verfügung
18.03.21
ADTRAN Joins BUGLAS and Lends Fibre Expertise to German Altnets
17.03.21
ADTRAN Helps TruVista Future-Proof Fiber Broadband in South Carolina