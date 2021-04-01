Camping World Announces Planned Expansion in Cheyenne, Wyoming

“We are excited to open our first location in the State of Wyoming as we propel toward our goal of a national recreational dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “Each location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.3 million active customers we serve. We are looking forward to developing this land and making Cheyenne our new home.”

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire approximately 9 acres of land off of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, Wyoming for development of a new SuperCenter location. This location will be the retailer’s first facility in the state of Wyoming, with an anticipated opening in late 2021/early 2022.

The Cheyenne location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

Camping World, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive ecommerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

