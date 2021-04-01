AllianzIM Announces New Upside Caps for April Buffered Outcome ETFs

Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces new upside caps for the April series of its Buffered Outcome ETFs suite: the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSE: AZAA) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSE: AZBA).

Index

Exposure

Buffer1

Cap1

Outcome

Period Start

Date

Outcome Period

End Date

AZAA

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF S&P 500 10% Gross / 9.26% Net 13.00% Gross / 12.26% Net April 1, 2021 March 31, 2022

AZBA

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF S&P 500 20% Gross / 19.26% Net 6.45% Gross 5.71% Net April 1, 2021 March 31, 2022

AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs debuted in June 2020 and are designed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated cap, while aiming to buffer investors from losses on the downside. AllianzIM currently offers two strategies on the S&P 500 Index: a 10% buffer and 20% buffer, each with quarterly offerings and 12-month outcome periods. The funds are the lowest cost defined outcome ETFs on the market today and consistently trade with some of the tightest spreads among peers in the category.2

“Despite markets reaching record highs to start 2021, investing at these levels can pose even further risks to investors amid continued uncertainties across equities and bonds, including rising bond yields and growing inflationary pressures,” notes Brian Muench, President of AllianzIM. “AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs allow provide investors a way to enter the market and stay invested with a level of risk mitigation.”