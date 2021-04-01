AllianzIM Announces New Upside Caps for April Buffered Outcome ETFs
Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces new upside caps for the April series of its Buffered Outcome ETFs suite: the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSE: AZAA) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSE: AZBA).
|
Ticker
Index
Exposure
Buffer1
Cap1
Outcome
Period Start
Date
Outcome Period
End Date
AZAA
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF
S&P 500
10% Gross / 9.26% Net
13.00% Gross / 12.26% Net
April 1, 2021
March 31, 2022
AZBA
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF
S&P 500
20% Gross / 19.26% Net
6.45% Gross 5.71% Net
April 1, 2021
March 31, 2022
AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs debuted in June 2020 and are designed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated cap, while aiming to buffer investors from losses on the downside. AllianzIM currently offers two strategies on the S&P 500 Index: a 10% buffer and 20% buffer, each with quarterly offerings and 12-month outcome periods. The funds are the lowest cost defined outcome ETFs on the market today and consistently trade with some of the tightest spreads among peers in the category.2
“Despite markets reaching record highs to start 2021, investing at these levels can pose even further risks to investors amid continued uncertainties across equities and bonds, including rising bond yields and growing inflationary pressures,” notes Brian Muench, President of AllianzIM. “AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs allow provide investors a way to enter the market and stay invested with a level of risk mitigation.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare