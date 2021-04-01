 
checkAd

Office Properties Income Trust First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, April 30th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 328-1172. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5418. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10153730.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.opireit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Office Properties Income Trust First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, April 30th Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer