VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC

Upon the consummation of the proposed transaction, VIH will be renamed “Bakkt Holdings, Inc.” Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is anticipated to become a NYSE-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of VIH in connection with the proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), a digital asset marketplace.

The Business Combination, which was announced on January 11, 2021, has been unanimously approved by the VIH Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to VIH shareholder approval, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other regulatory and customary closing conditions.

PJ Solomon is serving as financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling is serving as legal advisor to Bakkt. Jefferies and Citigroup are serving as financial and capital markets advisors to VIH. White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor to VIH.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now widely available through the new Bakkt App, will amplify consumer spending, reduce traditional payment costs and bolster loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/