TYME Announces Appointment of Dr. Jan M Van Tornout as Acting Chief Medical Officer

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), today announced the appointment of Jan M Van Tornout, MD, MSc, as acting Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Dr. Van Tornout will provide leadership and direction for all medical and related preclinical programs in development. He will be replacing Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore. “On behalf of the board of directors, we truly appreciate Giuseppe’s many contributions towards advancing our programs and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Richie Cunningham, TYME’s CEO.

Dr. Van Tornout brings over 25 years of medical experience in academia and industry, including over 15 years of global drug development in pharmaceutical and biotech settings and encompassing preclinical, IND, FIH, phase II-IV, (s)NDA, BLA, safety, medical affairs, clinical operations and regulatory experience. He has led clinical management and oncology teams at Natera, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen. Dr. Van Tornout has also served as a medical strategy consultant for various biotech companies including Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Puma Biotechnology, Maverick Therapeutics, ERT, Huya Bioscience, and Gradalis.

Dr. Van Tornout previously held academic appointments at the University of Southern California (USC) with clinical appointments at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist. Dr. Van Tornout received his MD from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KUL), Leuven, Belgium, an MS in classical philosophy from KUL, and a BS from the Faculté Notre-Dame de la Paix, Namur, Belgium. He obtained his certification as a paediatrician from the Gasthuisberg University Hospitals, KUL, and subsequently completed his training as a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USC. He earned an MSc. in applied biometry from USC and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in molecular epidemiology at USC. Subsequently his National Institutes of Health-sponsored laboratory focused on genetic epidemiology of childhood cancer (EWS) and the application of neural networks to the analysis of large pediatric cancer datasets.