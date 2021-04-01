 
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which represents an increase of $0.02 per share compared to its most recent dividend paid on January 18, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2021.

“We are very pleased to provide an increase to the quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company’s common stock from $0.03 to $0.05 commencing in the first quarter of 2021,” said James W. Blake, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The dividend increase is well supported by our current and projected earnings as we continue executing our business plan.” Joseph F. Casey, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, stated: “Our strong financial performance enables us to increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support our strategic growth initiatives.”

The increased quarterly dividend level equates to an annualized dividend rate of $0.20 per common share.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in customer behavior; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

