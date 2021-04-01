Mastercard Announces New Partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh, While Expanding Those with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner to Enhance Offerings for Cardholders

As online sales continue their upward trajectory, Mastercard is announcing new and expanded partnerships to drive further value for World and World Elite consumer credit cardholders. According to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, online sales grew 54.7% in February compared to 2020. New partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh deliver on consumers’ desire for on-demand access to the best local restaurant meals, household grocery and convenience items, and fresh meal kit delivery. Meanwhile, expanded and optimized partnerships with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner help ensure cardholders are advantaged with savings at home or on the go when frequenting these online service providers.

“As consumers, we’re shopping and spending more digitally than we ever have before and these new behaviors are here to stay,” said Chiro Aikat, EVP Product and Innovation in North America for Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we remain committed to ensuring that our cardholders get the highest value from their everyday spend by continuing to deliver offers with the merchants and categories with which they’re spending most frequently.”