Mastercard Announces New Partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh, While Expanding Those with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner to Enhance Offerings for Cardholders

01.04.2021, 14:00   

As online sales continue their upward trajectory, Mastercard is announcing new and expanded partnerships to drive further value for World and World Elite consumer credit cardholders. According to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, online sales grew 54.7% in February compared to 2020. New partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh deliver on consumers’ desire for on-demand access to the best local restaurant meals, household grocery and convenience items, and fresh meal kit delivery. Meanwhile, expanded and optimized partnerships with Fandango, Lyft, and ShopRunner help ensure cardholders are advantaged with savings at home or on the go when frequenting these online service providers.

“As consumers, we’re shopping and spending more digitally than we ever have before and these new behaviors are here to stay,” said Chiro Aikat, EVP Product and Innovation in North America for Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we remain committed to ensuring that our cardholders get the highest value from their everyday spend by continuing to deliver offers with the merchants and categories with which they’re spending most frequently.”

Starting April 1st World and World Elite Mastercard consumer credit cardholders can start to earn rewards for their everyday online spend, while also continuing to benefit from the protection of enhanced security features and added digital and experiential benefits. Specifically, the updated offering includes:

  • DoorDash: World and World Elite cardholders who are new to DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program offering members unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores on orders over $12, will get a free 3-month membership1*; while all DashPass members, new and existing, will automatically get a $5 discount on their first two orders each month2* when paying with a World or World Elite card.
  • HelloFresh: World and World Elite cardholders will get 5% back on each HelloFresh purchase that can be used towards future HelloFresh orders. In addition, new customers receive a discount off their first few orders.
  • Lyft: World and World Elite cardholders will automatically receive a $5 credit for every three rides taken in a calendar month. The credit will be automatically applied to the next ride, capped at once per month.
  • Fandango: World Elite cardholders will now receive a $5 Fandango reward for future Fandango purchases for every $20 spent on digital movie rentals as well as movie ticket purchases.
  • ShopRunner: World and World Elite cardholders are provided free ShopRunner membership, valued at $79 per year, which provides free 2-day shipping and free returns from over 100+ retailers.
  • Priceless Experiences: All consumer credit cardholders will gain access to more robust online at home and away program enabling exclusive access to experiences across consumers passions.
  • Mastercard ID Theft Protection: All consumer credit cardholders will continue to have access to Mastercard ID Theft Protection to monitor their personal information and credentials. Additionally, cardholders can access a team of identity theft resolution specialists, available 24/7 year-round to help resolve cardholders’ identity theft incidents.

“We’re excited to partner with Mastercard to empower their cardholders to affordably and conveniently access the best in their communities with DashPass,” said Usman Cheema, Director of Global Corporate Partnerships for DoorDash. “As expectations for convenience continue to rise, this partnership will further expand Mastercard cardholders’ rewards as we grow our subscription service to offer even more benefits across categories including restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, and retail.”

