Owlet Appoints Former Livongo CEO Zane Burke to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00   

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo, to its Board of Directors. Burke brings over 20 years of operational and executive leadership experience in health technology. He most recently led Livongo through its initial public offering and merger with Teladoc Health, which valued the combined company at $18.5 billion. Burke holds a shared vision with Owlet to ensure infants benefit from technological innovations during some of the most crucial and vulnerable years of life.

“Zane has helped usher in some of the largest technological advancements in healthcare from driving the adoption of electronic health records as president of Cerner, to helping provide a new experience for people using digital health technologies to better manage their chronic conditions at Livongo. Zane’s expertise in the health technology and digital health industries will be invaluable as we work together to deliver better healthcare experiences for parents and infants,” said Kurt Workman, CEO and co-founder of Owlet. “Zane brings years of financial and operational expertise that we believe will be a vital resource to the Company as we reimagine infant health, starting at home.”

A globally recognized health tech leader, Burke was recently named in the top 10 on the list of the Top 50 Technology CEOs by Healthcare Technology Report. He brings extensive experience in connected monitoring and telehealth to his Board position at Owlet. In Zane’s two-year tenure as Livongo’s CEO, revenue grew close to 600 percent. Prior to Livongo, Burke was president of Cerner Corporation, a global, publicly traded healthcare technology company, where he focused on advancing healthcare technology adoption by leading hospitals and health systems around the world. Burke was instrumental at Cerner in securing two of the biggest electronic health record contracts in history with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

“My personal mission has always been to propel a reinvention of our healthcare system, creating a different type of healthcare experience that makes it as easy as possible for people to stay healthy,” Burke said. “I was immediately attracted to Owlet’s vision and how the compay is providing industry-leading resources to parents. I strongly believe that new virtual care will play a critical role in the future of pediatric care and that Owlet has the capabilities to emerge as the leader entering this transformative period in the industry.”

