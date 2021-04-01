Owlet Appoints Former Livongo CEO Zane Burke to Board of Directors

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo, to its Board of Directors. Burke brings over 20 years of operational and executive leadership experience in health technology. He most recently led Livongo through its initial public offering and merger with Teladoc Health, which valued the combined company at $18.5 billion. Burke holds a shared vision with Owlet to ensure infants benefit from technological innovations during some of the most crucial and vulnerable years of life.

“Zane has helped usher in some of the largest technological advancements in healthcare from driving the adoption of electronic health records as president of Cerner, to helping provide a new experience for people using digital health technologies to better manage their chronic conditions at Livongo. Zane’s expertise in the health technology and digital health industries will be invaluable as we work together to deliver better healthcare experiences for parents and infants,” said Kurt Workman, CEO and co-founder of Owlet. “Zane brings years of financial and operational expertise that we believe will be a vital resource to the Company as we reimagine infant health, starting at home.”