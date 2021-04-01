Dalrada Financial Corporation Enters Genomics Market, Launches Empower Genomics Subsidiary of Dalrada Health

Testing a person’s genetic traits helps to better understand how their nervous system and body will react to different variants of medications, natural botanicals, and foods. Empower Genomics tests reveal food sensitivity and allergies, metabolic health factors, vitamin deficiencies, factors for fitness strength, recovery, performance, and more.

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO , “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that due to the growing need for precision medicine worldwide, the Company is entering the global genomics market with the launch of Dalrada Health’s product portfolio, Empower Genomics. Empower Genomics is producing and providing a custom labeled suite of tests including pharmacogenomics (PGx) and testing analysis for alternative therapies such as nutraceuticals, nutrition/diet, and exercise/fitness.

The product line complements Dalrada Health’s suite of products with common target markets, and a support system of technology and data analytics leveraging Prakat’s healthcare systems & engineering expertise. Technology & software will play a major role in how Empower Genomics delivers its services effectively using a secure and confidential process.

The global genomics market size is projected to reach USD 54.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. Based on product & service, the genomics market is segmented into consumables, systems & software, and services.

About Dalrada Health

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit https://dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

