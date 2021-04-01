 
Biocept to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on April 8 to Discuss its CSF Assay for the Diagnosis of Cancer Involving the Central Nervous System

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, will host a webinar featuring leading neuro-oncologists to discuss the use of the Company’s proprietary cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay for diagnosing and managing tumors that have metastasized to the central nervous system (CNS), including the brain or spinal column. Biocept’s CSF assay provides enhanced sensitivity compared with CSF cytology, the current standard of care, and has the added advantage of identifying actionable molecular targets for use in treatment decisions while providing quantitative information needed for assessing treatment response and monitoring disease progression.

“Our goal is to establish our CSF assay as the new standard of care for the diagnosis of patients with suspected cancer metastasis to the CNS under National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines,” said Michael Dugan, MD, Biocept’s Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director. “We have already gained substantial interest among neuro-oncologists and other cancer specialists from nearly two dozen leading academic institutions across the country. Most of these physicians have already ordered our CSF assay with many becoming repeat users.

“The CSF assay addresses a high unmet clinical need as current diagnostic tools for patients with brain metastases are inadequate or imprecise for assessing therapy response; however, many therapies are now available that offer substantial promise for improved survival and resolution of symptoms,” Dr. Dugan added. “Between 10% and 30% of adult patients with cancer, depending on the type, will develop brain metastases. We estimate this market opportunity at more than $1 billion annually.”

Webinar Details

Date:

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Registration:

Participants can pre-register or register at webinar start time here.

The webinar also will be available live and archived at https://ir.biocept.com/.

Amir Azadi, MD is a medical oncologist specializing in neuro-oncology and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute. His expertise includes the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a member of the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and the Society of Neuro-Oncology. Dr. Azadi received his medical degree from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Banner – University Medical Center in Phoenix, and fellowships in hematology and oncology at the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center and in neuro-oncology at Barrow Neurological Institute.

