Pandemic Increases Importance of Personal Vehicle and In-Dash Infotainment

The pandemic has increased the importance of the personal vehicle and in-dash infotainment today, versus pre-COVID, and this is especially true for Millennials and Gen Z, according to results from a national CARAVAN survey conducted by ENGINE Insights . The survey, conducted on behalf of DTS , a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), also reveals that radio is indispensable/highly important to seven out of ten vehicle owners, with nearly 80 percent of Millennials valuing radio in the dashboard more than their generational counterparts (Gen Z/GenX/Boomers).

ENGINE CARAVAN survey commissioned by Xperi (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This new survey reveals key trends driven by the pandemic, including the rise in the importance of both the personal vehicle and in-dash infotainment, as well as a change in the kind of content listened to in-vehicle,” said Eric Corliss, Manager, ENGINE Insights.

“We were particularly struck by some of the demographic data: for example, that Millennials value radio in the dashboard so highly, with 78 percent saying it is indispensable and that households with children are most likely to find their vehicle more important today (and to view it as a place of refuge). Also, that these demos, along with Gen Z, are the most likely to place greater importance on dashboard entertainment/information today, versus pre-COVID,” said Corliss.

Personal Vehicle Grows in Importance – Place of Refuge

According to the CARAVAN survey, close to half (47 percent) of all vehicle owners feel their personal vehicle is more important than ever to them today versus pre-COVID, with only 6 percent saying their vehicle is less important as they no longer commute. Those who say their vehicle is more important now are equally likely to cite as reasons: a discomfort with public transportation or ride-sharing, and a perception of their vehicle as a place of refuge during these challenging times – and these numbers are even higher for those with children in the household.