Splitit Now Available on the Google Store in Japan

Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT), a global payment solutions provider, announces that it is empowering Japanese customers to use installment plans to make purchases from the Google Store in Japan.

As of March 31, Japanese customers purchasing Google’s new 5G phone, the Pixel 5, or Nest devices from the Google Store, are using Splitit to turn their payments into equal monthly installments on their credit card.

Splitit CEO, Brad Paterson said, “I’m excited to announce that Splitit is now live in Google Store Japan, providing the best possible experience for Google Japan’s customers. The seamless integration of Splitit in the Google platform means shoppers never have to navigate away from the Google site to complete their transaction when using Splitit. Even more significantly, Splitit allows shoppers to make installment payments on their existing credit cards without incurring additional debt or fees.”

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that enables shoppers to use the credit they’ve earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments, using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Serving many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants, Splitit’s global footprint extends to thousands of merchants in countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT.



