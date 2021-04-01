Olay Body Debuts Its Biggest and Most Innovative Product Bundle with Three New Premium Collections

Olay Body is introducing three new Premium Body Care Collections, making this the brand's biggest and most innovative product bundle to date. Showcasing the latest in body care science, the three collections include: Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Care Duo with Retinol; Olay Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection, and the Olay Dermatologist Designed Collection, which was designed by dermatologists with dermatologist-recommended ingredients to address specific dry skin concerns.

Olay Body Unveils Its Biggest Bundle Ever (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 65 years of skin science, Olay’s mission is to deliver visible skin transformation from head to toe. Made with a proprietary combination of petrolatum, Vitamin B3 Complex and prestige skin care ingredients, these curated collections deeply hydrate to renew skin.

“Olay is redefining body care with our latest innovations – our Retinol Duo, our Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection and our Dermatologist Designed Collection,” said Selina Phillips, Senior Brand Director for Olay Body. “We continue to elevate the body care category by offering curated solutions to transform skin, no matter the skin type, so women can feel fearless in their skin.”

The Cleansing & Renewing Body Care Duo was inspired by Olay’s skincare line and is infused with super ingredient retinol. The Retinol Body Wash improves skin 3X better than the leading body wash* and transforms skin from dry and stressed to bright and smooth. The Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with retinol is a sheer conditioner that provides concentrated moisture that works overnight to help stop dry skin before it starts — and before you even get out of the shower.

The Exfoliating Body Wash Collection gently removes dead skin cells and replenishes skin’s natural moisture barrier to leave skin feeling smooth and renewed. Rich moisture meets advanced exfoliation with these three body wash products that are gentle enough for everyday use. The collection includes the following products:

Moisturizing with Sugar & Cocoa Butter

Hydrating with Deep Sea Minerals & Coconut Water

Revitalizing with Himalayan Salt & Pink Grapefruit

Olay’s body skin experts partnered with dermatologists to target specific dry skin concerns with the new Dermatologist Designed Collection. Moisturizing ingredients – such as aloe vera, cocoa butter and oat extract – help relieve and visibly improve skin, leaving it strong and healthy with every shower. With products that target itchy dry skin, rough dry skin and eczema-prone skin, this collection is also free from parabens, dyes and soap. The body washes are approved by the Skin Health Alliance, and the body wash for eczema-prone skin has also been awarded the Seal of AcceptanceTM from the National Eczema Association. The collection includes the following products: