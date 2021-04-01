 
checkAd

Olay Body Debuts Its Biggest and Most Innovative Product Bundle with Three New Premium Collections

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:05  |  34   |   |   

Olay Body is introducing three new Premium Body Care Collections, making this the brand's biggest and most innovative product bundle to date. Showcasing the latest in body care science, the three collections include: Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Care Duo with Retinol; Olay Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection, and the Olay Dermatologist Designed Collection, which was designed by dermatologists with dermatologist-recommended ingredients to address specific dry skin concerns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005404/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 145,99€
Hebel 13,47
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 121,80€
Hebel 9,80
Ask 1,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Olay Body Unveils Its Biggest Bundle Ever (Photo: Business Wire)

Olay Body Unveils Its Biggest Bundle Ever (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 65 years of skin science, Olay’s mission is to deliver visible skin transformation from head to toe. Made with a proprietary combination of petrolatum, Vitamin B3 Complex and prestige skin care ingredients, these curated collections deeply hydrate to renew skin.

“Olay is redefining body care with our latest innovations – our Retinol Duo, our Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection and our Dermatologist Designed Collection,” said Selina Phillips, Senior Brand Director for Olay Body. “We continue to elevate the body care category by offering curated solutions to transform skin, no matter the skin type, so women can feel fearless in their skin.”

The Cleansing & Renewing Body Care Duo was inspired by Olay’s skincare line and is infused with super ingredient retinol. The Retinol Body Wash improves skin 3X better than the leading body wash* and transforms skin from dry and stressed to bright and smooth. The Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with retinol is a sheer conditioner that provides concentrated moisture that works overnight to help stop dry skin before it starts — and before you even get out of the shower.

The Exfoliating Body Wash Collection gently removes dead skin cells and replenishes skin’s natural moisture barrier to leave skin feeling smooth and renewed. Rich moisture meets advanced exfoliation with these three body wash products that are gentle enough for everyday use. The collection includes the following products:

  • Moisturizing with Sugar & Cocoa Butter
  • Hydrating with Deep Sea Minerals & Coconut Water
  • Revitalizing with Himalayan Salt & Pink Grapefruit

Olay’s body skin experts partnered with dermatologists to target specific dry skin concerns with the new Dermatologist Designed Collection. Moisturizing ingredients – such as aloe vera, cocoa butter and oat extract – help relieve and visibly improve skin, leaving it strong and healthy with every shower. With products that target itchy dry skin, rough dry skin and eczema-prone skin, this collection is also free from parabens, dyes and soap. The body washes are approved by the Skin Health Alliance, and the body wash for eczema-prone skin has also been awarded the Seal of AcceptanceTM from the National Eczema Association. The collection includes the following products:

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olay Body Debuts Its Biggest and Most Innovative Product Bundle with Three New Premium Collections Olay Body is introducing three new Premium Body Care Collections, making this the brand's biggest and most innovative product bundle to date. Showcasing the latest in body care science, the three collections include: Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
"Refill the Good": Das erste Nachfüllsystem von P&G Beauty für Shampoo von Pantene Pro-V, Head & Shoulders und Herbal Essences (FOTO)
29.03.21
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black Creators
27.03.21
3 Warren-Buffett-Aktien gegen den Crash
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
23.03.21
Crest and Oral-B Team Up with Miles Brown to Help Kids Conquer Cavities 2Gether
23.03.21
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on April 20
22.03.21
Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and ‘Renew the Forest’
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
18.03.21
Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic
17.03.21
Charmin Rolls Out First-Ever NFT(P)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
109
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?