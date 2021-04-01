Walgreens Launches New Capability for Customers to Donate Walgreens Cash Rewards to Local Charities in Their Communities

In an effort to advance the health and well-being of communities across the U.S., today Walgreens unveiled a new myWalgreens donation feature*, which allows myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their community via Walgreens.com or the myWalgreens app.

Walgreens collaborated with in/PACT, a charitable giving platform that empowers customers to direct rewards to charities of their choice, and the GoodCoin Foundation, to create and launch the cloud-based charitable giving solution within its loyalty program, allowing the company and its more than 100 million loyalty members to give back directly to the communities where they live.

Throughout the year, hundreds of local nonprofit partners from across the country will appear on myWalgreens, the largest health and well-being centered loyalty platform, as charities of choice. The nonprofit organizations are selected as they align to Walgreens broader community strategy focused on youth, community & social impact, and health equity.

“At Walgreens, we aim to make a positive impact on the communities in which we serve every day. That’s why we are thrilled to offer this simple but innovative opportunity to support the unique and local needs of every community in America through the work of hundreds of local nonprofit partners,” said Alyssa Raine, group vice president of customer marketing platforms, Walgreens. “Launching this new donation capability with in/PACT allows Walgreens and our customers to give back to organizations with similar values and improve the overall well-being of local communities.”

“We see ourselves as being part of the movement to democratize giving. Part of that is creating more opportunities for more people to give more often to more charities,” said John McNeel, co-founder and CEO, in/PACT. “There’s no doubt that large, national nonprofits do important work, but we specifically showcase the work that local nonprofits are doing in their communities. On that notion of democratizing giving, an important part of our platform with Walgreens is that we are not only able to help people in their communities give, but we also help with the discovery and education around local nonprofits and the important work they're doing.”

Rotating every 90 days, customers will see three local nonprofit charities, as well as a national nonprofit partner, when they visit Walgreens online or through the myWalgreens mobile app. Nonprofits will appear based upon a customer’s identified local store location. Walgreens Cash rewards may be donated in any dollar amount to a single organization or customers can choose to spread it amongst the nonprofit options. Partners will change regularly to allow customers to support a variety of organizations in their local community.

To make a donation, myWalgreens members can visit mywalgreens.com and log in to their account. Customers that are not currently myWalgreens members but wish to join may visit the same link for more information.

*Walgreens Cash rewards can be redeemed as a donation to designated charities as shown in your myWalgreens account. For details, visit myWalgreens.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About in/PACT

in/PACT Inc., based in Charleston, SC, is a social good technology company that develops cloud-based charitable giving technology and provides charitable giving solutions to purpose-driven clients seeking to drive meaningful engagement, loyalty, and sales through interactive social good programs.

