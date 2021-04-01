 
checkAd

Walgreens Launches New Capability for Customers to Donate Walgreens Cash Rewards to Local Charities in Their Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

In an effort to advance the health and well-being of communities across the U.S., today Walgreens unveiled a new myWalgreens donation feature*, which allows myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their community via Walgreens.com or the myWalgreens app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005431/en/

myWalgreens local donation feature on mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

myWalgreens local donation feature on mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

Walgreens collaborated with in/PACT, a charitable giving platform that empowers customers to direct rewards to charities of their choice, and the GoodCoin Foundation, to create and launch the cloud-based charitable giving solution within its loyalty program, allowing the company and its more than 100 million loyalty members to give back directly to the communities where they live.

Throughout the year, hundreds of local nonprofit partners from across the country will appear on myWalgreens, the largest health and well-being centered loyalty platform, as charities of choice. The nonprofit organizations are selected as they align to Walgreens broader community strategy focused on youth, community & social impact, and health equity.

“At Walgreens, we aim to make a positive impact on the communities in which we serve every day. That’s why we are thrilled to offer this simple but innovative opportunity to support the unique and local needs of every community in America through the work of hundreds of local nonprofit partners,” said Alyssa Raine, group vice president of customer marketing platforms, Walgreens. “Launching this new donation capability with in/PACT allows Walgreens and our customers to give back to organizations with similar values and improve the overall well-being of local communities.”

“We see ourselves as being part of the movement to democratize giving. Part of that is creating more opportunities for more people to give more often to more charities,” said John McNeel, co-founder and CEO, in/PACT. “There’s no doubt that large, national nonprofits do important work, but we specifically showcase the work that local nonprofits are doing in their communities. On that notion of democratizing giving, an important part of our platform with Walgreens is that we are not only able to help people in their communities give, but we also help with the discovery and education around local nonprofits and the important work they're doing.”

Rotating every 90 days, customers will see three local nonprofit charities, as well as a national nonprofit partner, when they visit Walgreens online or through the myWalgreens mobile app. Nonprofits will appear based upon a customer’s identified local store location. Walgreens Cash rewards may be donated in any dollar amount to a single organization or customers can choose to spread it amongst the nonprofit options. Partners will change regularly to allow customers to support a variety of organizations in their local community.

To make a donation, myWalgreens members can visit mywalgreens.com and log in to their account. Customers that are not currently myWalgreens members but wish to join may visit the same link for more information.

For more information about our collaboration with In/PACT, please visit our stories tab of the Walgreens Newsroom.

*Walgreens Cash rewards can be redeemed as a donation to designated charities as shown in your myWalgreens account. For details, visit myWalgreens.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About in/PACT

in/PACT Inc., based in Charleston, SC, is a social good technology company that develops cloud-based charitable giving technology and provides charitable giving solutions to purpose-driven clients seeking to drive meaningful engagement, loyalty, and sales through interactive social good programs.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walgreens Launches New Capability for Customers to Donate Walgreens Cash Rewards to Local Charities in Their Communities In an effort to advance the health and well-being of communities across the U.S., today Walgreens unveiled a new myWalgreens donation feature*, which allows myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards directly to local nonprofits in their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Satter Quartalsgewinn für Dow und S&P 500
31.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Microsoft steigen - AR-Brillen-Großauftrag der US Army treibt
31.03.21
Aktien New York: Anleger vor Biden-Ansprache zuversichtlich gestimmt
31.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger vor Biden-Ansprache zuversichtlich - Dow stabil
31.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 31.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
31.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil, Techs höher - Infrastruktur-Plan im Fokus
31.03.21
Walgreens Boots Alliance wird optimistischer für das Geschäftsjahr
31.03.21
Walgreens Boots Alliance Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Exceed Expectations
31.03.21
Walgreens kündigt weiteren Ausbau seiner Geschäftsstrategie für Finanzdienstleistungen mit InComm Payments an
30.03.21
Walgreens Announces Further Expansion of its Financial Services Business Strategy with InComm Payments

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
37
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer