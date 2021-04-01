 
checkAd

Helbiz Completes Acquisition of MiMoto to Add E-Mopeds to Its Innovative Fleet of Micro-Mobility Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced the completion of its acquisition of MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l. ("MiMoto"), the first moped sharing platform in Italy. Through this acquisition, Helbiz will expand its fleet of sharing vehicles by integrating MiMoto's electric moped service onto its platform. Users will now be able to access e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds on one seamless app. The electric moped service is currently available in four Italian cities including Milan, Turin, Genoa and Florence and will expand into other cities in the coming months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005432/en/

Helbiz completes acquisition of MiMoto to add e-mopeds to its innovative fleet of micro-mobility vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz completes acquisition of MiMoto to add e-mopeds to its innovative fleet of micro-mobility vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are very pleased to have completed this transaction," commented Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. "At a time like this, when sustainable and safe mobility is increasingly important, we want to give Italian citizens more transportation options to best meet their needs. The integration of MiMoto's expertise and solution onto our platform provides us with a new impetus for growth and represents our continued commitment to building a new model of urban mobility."

"Thanks to the acquisition of MiMoto by Helbiz, we have created an urban electric mobility player that will make Italian cities, and soon cities around the world, increasingly sustainable and less congested by traffic," jointly stated MiMoto's three founders Alessandro Vincenti, Gianluca Iorio and Vittorio Muratore. "The three different micro-mobility services on a single platform guarantees an immediate and more varied offering, which will ensure cities are more livable. We are extremely proud to be part of this change."

To date, MiMoto’s fleet has seen over one million trips for a total of over 5 million kilometers in 285K hours. On average, users have traveled 4.5km in 16 minutes, highlighting the popularity and success of these sustainable, practical and efficient vehicles among users.

As part of the transaction, Helbiz was assisted by Ortoli | Rosenstadt and Deloitte Legal for the legal aspects in the USA and Italy, respectively. MiMoto was assisted by Inexo for the M&A activities and by Dentons for the legal aspects.

For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

Seite 1 von 4
GreenVision Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Completes Acquisition of MiMoto to Add E-Mopeds to Its Innovative Fleet of Micro-Mobility Vehicles Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced the completion of its acquisition of MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l. ("MiMoto"), the first moped sharing platform in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia
25.03.21
Helbiz Announces $15 Million Secured Term Loan Facility
11.03.21
GreenVision and Helbiz Announce $30 Million PIPE Financing
04.03.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Jacksonville, Florida