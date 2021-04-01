 
Endava Announces the Acquisition of Levvel LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:04  |  44   |   |   

Endava (NYSE “DAVA”) announced today the acquisition of Levvel LLC, headquartered in Charlotte N.C. (“Levvel”).

Levvel is a an award-winning U.S. technology strategy, consulting and engineering firm focused on helping companies create sophisticated technology through human-centered problem-solving, rooted in deep industry expertise. The company brings the full suite of business domain knowledge, design prowess, and technical expertise to create success for clients across the entire project lifecycle.

Levvel has a strong focus in the Payments and Financial Services, Logistics/Mobility and TMT segments and combining forces will accelerate Endava’s expansion in the United States whilst deepening exposure to clients in these core market sectors.

Levvel prides itself on strong performance underpinned by a strong employee culture, having won Inc. Magazine’s national “Best Workplaces” award in multiple years as well as being named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. annually since 2018.

Levvel delivers from the U.S. and Mexico and has 172 operational employees, well equipped with certifications and partnerships in key cloud platforms and leading and emerging technologies.

“I am delighted to welcome Levvel into the Endava family. Levvel’s strong leadership team will be additive to the continued expansion of our U.S. business. Their approach to digital transformation and innovative culture are well aligned with Endava’s. Their strength in payments, banking, media and mobility in particular will complement and accelerate our existing business,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO.

“We are thrilled to be joining Endava. We have similar approaches to caring for our customers and employees and are on the same wavelength about the intersection of people and technology. We look forward to joining forces with Endava to offer additional opportunities to our team and provide our clients with access to a global platform with rich talent in the United States, Latin America and Europe,” said Chris Hart, Levvel’s CEO.

ABOUT ENDAVA:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It serves clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and "Other," which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare.

