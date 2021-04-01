Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of
innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Offer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the 20th
Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, at 2:15p.m. ET.
The presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com.
About Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin), the first pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories. For more information, please visit https://www.nabriva.com
CONTACTS:
For Investors
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
IR@Nabriva.com
For Media
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502
