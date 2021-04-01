 
checkAd

Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 27,000 shares of its common stock to four new employees, pursuant to the Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of March 31, 2021. Each of the stock options has an exercise price of $2.66 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cidara’s common stock on the grant date. The shares subject to the options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter.  The restricted stock units will vest in four equal installments, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the 10th day of the last month of the quarter in which the RSUs were granted and the balance vesting in three equal annual installments on each anniversary thereof, such that the restricted stock units will become fully vested on the four-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the award holders’ continuous service through each vesting date and to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan and its standard forms of grant agreements thereunder.

The foregoing equity awards were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Cidara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Cidara, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Cidara, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Cidara Therapeutics 

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com. 

INVESTOR CONTACT: 
Brian Ritchie 
LifeSci Advisors 
(212) 915-2578 
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com 

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D. 
LifeSci Communications 
(929) 469-3860 
koshea@lifescicomms.com 




Cidara Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
61
CDTX (MKap $88 M) (Cash $54 M) Attraktive Pipeline