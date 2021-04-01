 
Golden Predator Submits Brewery Creek License Renewal Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company” or “Golden Predator”) advises the Company has submitted its Water Use License (WUL) and Quartz Mining License (QML) renewal applications for its 100%-owned Brewery Creek mine project ‎located approximately 55 km by paved and gravel road from Dawson City, Yukon. The Company looks forward to working with Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and Resources and the Yukon Water Board to advance the renewal applications.

The Brewery Creek Mine is a brownfields heap leach gold mine that was operated by Viceroy Minerals Corporation from 1996 to 2002. Important infrastructure remains in place allowing for a timely restart schedule.

Brewery Creek currently holds valid Quartz Mining and Water Use Licenses, which expire December 31, 2021. The Company has submitted renewal applications on existing terms and conditions for 10-year extensions to the Quartz Mining License (QML) Water Use License (WUL). Golden Predator is currently working on a document to meet Yukon Environmental Socio-economic Assessment Act (YESAA) requirements and expects to submit the project plan in early Q3 2021.

Brewery Creek Mine Work Plan

A Feasibility Study (FS) is being conducted by Kappes Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada which will include a multi-year mine plan for the advancement of the Brewery Creek project. The FS will include an inventory of the mineralized material remaining on the heap and mine planning (completed by Tetra Tech Inc of Golden, Colorado) for the resumption of the mining of material from leachable resources contained within the licensed area and reported in the Company’s Mineral Resource Estimate. The FS will include all the key parameters involved in reconstructing or adding necessary infrastructure including a crushing facility, the Adsorption-Desorption-Recovery (“ADR”) plant, mine schedule, operating and capital cost estimates, and economic cash flow model sufficiently detailed to move directly into procurement, development and construction if economically warranted. Any production decisions would be dependent on the outcome of a study demonstrating positive technical and economic viability.

