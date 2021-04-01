 
BTCS Welcomes New Independent Director to Strengthen Corporate Governance in Preparation for Planned Uplist to Senior Exchange

Internationally recognized authority and pioneer in the cryptocurrency and blockchain legal space, Carol Van Cleef, joins the BTCS Board of Directors

Silver Spring, MD, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, announced today the appointment of a new independent director, Carol Van Cleef, to its Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Carol to our board,” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. “She has already provided invaluable support as an advisor to BTCS in our early years in 2014 and 2015. In addition to the vast wealth of experience and wisdom she brings as an industry expert, Carol’s appointment as our second independent director will help us further strengthen our corporate governance, a key element in our planned uplisting to a senior exchange.”

An internationally recognized authority on and pioneer in legal issues involving cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Ms. Van Cleef is Chair of the Blockchain and Digital Assets practice at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. With a focus on regulatory, compliance, and enforcement matters, Ms. Van Cleef has built a global reputation as a leading attorney, counsellor and problem solver working extensively across the financial services industry and throughout the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities. She represents virtual currency exchanges, blockchain developers, NFT creators and platforms, and various types of financial services and fintech companies.

In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Van Cleef serves as CEO of Luminous Group, a blockchain technology, growth advisory and risk management solutions company that also develops and delivers anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance training through the AML Training Institute. She also serves as an advisor to a number of early-stage companies in fintech and blockchain-related technologies.

“I am excited to join the BTCS board,” commented Ms. Van Cleef. “I believe my background and legal experience will be an asset to BTCS as it continues to grow its operations. BTCS was the first U.S. public company to mine bitcoin in 2014 and the first to launch a digital asset treasury strategy in 2017. I look forward to working closely with management as they continue to execute on their vision for long-term success.”

