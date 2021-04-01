As a publicly listed company, Macarthur is obligated to demonstrate to its shareholders that it is receiving fair value for its Pilbara Assets. Consequently, Macarthur recently commissioned an independent technical assessment and valuation of its Pilbara Assets for internal due diligence purposes. This work has resulted in a higher valuation of Macarthur’s Pilbara Assets than was originally contemplated under the Letter of Intent.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) announces that Macarthur has elected to terminate the letter of intent between the Company, Timeless Capital Corp (TSX-V: TLC.P) (“Timeless”) and Zanil Pty Ltd (“Zanil”) dated 26 February 2021 (“Letter of Intent”). The Letter of Intent proposed a vend by Macarthur of its non-iron ore assets in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Pilbara Assets) and the copper gold assets in the Central Goldfields region of Western Australia held by Zanil (Leonora Assets) into Timeless, in return for an agreed equity allocation in Timeless.

The parties to the Transaction have been unable to conclude the terms of the Definitive Agreement within the timeframe set out in the Letter of Intent and have been unable to agree on the terms of an extension to the Letter of Intent for the purposes of negotiating a revised Transaction structure that places a value on the Pilbara Assets which is acceptable to the Board in light of the revised value position. The Letter of Intent was therefore terminated by Macarthur with effect on 31 March 2021.

The Company intends to immediately pivot into an alternative transaction proposal that will allow Macarthur to maximise the value potential of the Pilbara Assets for shareholders, and as a result of Macarthur’s continuing option over the Leonora Assets, the Board is enthusiastic that this will include the opportunity to transpose the entire consolidated Pilbara and Leonora Asset package under the new structure.

Further updates will be provided to the market soon.

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Whilst it is regrettable that a transaction could not be concluded with Timeless, this process has delivered a great outcome for Macarthur shareholders. The recent fieldwork and independent geological review have been exceptionally important in reconfirming the Board’s view on the value of these assets.