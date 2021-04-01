Super League Arena Tournament Series Demonstrates Audience Excitement for Semi-Pro Esports

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, proudly announced today an exciting level of audience enthusiasm for the company’s amateur and semi-pro tournament series, Super League Arena . With three events so far in 2021, Super League Arena live broadcasts and on-demand video content have generated more than 10 million total minutes – more than 180,000 hours – watched, including more than 40 million views across major platforms including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

“Anyone who is still questioning the power of esports is beyond out of touch,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “When amateur events and the personal stories of athletes aspiring to break through to the next competitive level generate this level of audience interest, you know you’re in a growth market. We’re energized by the initial success of Super League Arena and thrilled for it to expand as a showcase for talented players.”

All Super League Arena events leverage the company’s fully-remote live production system within Virtualis Studios, which captures and showcases all of the exciting gameplay action while players, on-camera talent, and every member of the production crew remain safely at home.

For more details about upcoming Super League Arena events, head to Super League.

