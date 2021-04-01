Super League Arena Tournament Series Demonstrates Audience Excitement for Semi-Pro Esports
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League
Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, proudly announced today an exciting level of audience enthusiasm
for the company’s amateur and semi-pro tournament series, Super League Arena. With three events so far in 2021, Super League Arena live broadcasts and on-demand video content have
generated more than 10 million total minutes – more than 180,000 hours – watched, including more than 40 million views across major platforms including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and
Twitter.
Super League Arena’s monthly events have featured Valorant, League of Legends, and Apex Legends, with players having competed for $30,000 in prize money, including donations to worthy non-profit organizations such as Black Girls Code and California Breast Cancer Research Program, as chosen by the winners of the Galentine’s Games. Average minutes watched of the live broadcasts peaked at 35 minutes for the Valorant competition.
“Anyone who is still questioning the power of esports is beyond out of touch,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “When amateur events and the personal stories of athletes aspiring to break through to the next competitive level generate this level of audience interest, you know you’re in a growth market. We’re energized by the initial success of Super League Arena and thrilled for it to expand as a showcase for talented players.”
All Super League Arena events leverage the company’s fully-remote live production system within Virtualis Studios, which captures and showcases all of the exciting gameplay action while players, on-camera talent, and every member of the production crew remain safely at home.
For more details about upcoming Super League Arena events, head to Super League.
About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com
