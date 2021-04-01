Spartan Acquisition Corp. III Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 1, 2021

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbols “SPAQ” and “SPAQ.WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “SPAQ.U.” Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the holders’ units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.



