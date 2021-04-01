 
Tinley Expands Alberta & US Listings, Reorders on All Three Business Lines, Private Placement and Other Corporate Updates

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that its product distribution continues to grow, notably through expanded retail store listings in Alberta, requests for cannabis products by Canadian provincial buyers and onboarding with a distributor in Todd Chrisley’s home market of Tennessee. The Company also is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement and several other corporate updates.

Store Listings in Canada and California

The Company’s local agents report that Beckett’s non-alcoholic spirits and ready to drink cocktails have obtained listings or commitments at nearly 30 retailers throughout Alberta, including certain stores from the Co-Op Liquor, Sobeys Liquor Alcanna chains, the latter of which is the largest liquor retailer in the province. Several accounts have placed re-orders, in certain cases just one week after the initial listings. The Company has also received a commitment for listing at a premium Toronto grocery chain, representing the Company’s first foray to the Ontario market.

The Company has also received requests from buyers in two provinces for the cannabis-infused Canadian versions of its Tinley's ’27TM multi-serve products. These products are being produced by Peak Processing Solutions, and the Company will provide updates as manufacturing progresses.

The Company’s Tinley’sTM Tonics and Tinley’s ’27TM cannabis-infused products continue to expand listings throughout California in dispensaries and licensed home delivery services. Notably, the full Tinley’sTM line up has been selected to be the inaugural beverage feature at the influential “High Times” flagship dispensary in Oakland, California.

Tennessee Distributor On Tap

The Company has completed onboarding and is in negotiations to conclude an agreement with one of Tennessee’s most prominent wine and spirit distributors to carry the Company’s Beckett’sTM Tonics and Beckett’s ’27TM products in the state. Nashville, Tennessee is the home market for the Company’s key influencer, Todd Chrisley and family. Todd Chrisley is NBCU’s USA Networks top-rated reality television star, and Todd is working with the Company to conduct local marketing activations and personal appearances in stores and restaurants, as well as online activations and inclusion in the television shows’ content to promote the products locally and nationally. The Company is also focusing on distribution in Texas, which includes additional high-index markets for Todd Chrisley’s audience, and it is responding to requests from additional US regional distributors.

