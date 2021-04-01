AIS Resources Initiates Exploration Program with Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. at Incahuasi Lithium Salar, Argentina

In summary, AIS earned a 20% interest in Mining Licence File Number 23262 covering 3 sq kilometres on the Incahuasi Salar in the lithium triangle in Argentina by negotiating the property, and developing an exploration and processing plan for Tech One. Initially a US$450,000 budget will be spent by Tech One on TEM geophysics, drilling and brine analysis. A 200 litre sample is being collected for Ekosolve the selected processor to process the brines at the University of Melbourne pilot facility, chemical engineering department in Australia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF ) (the "Company" or "AIS") and Tech One Lithium Resources Corporation (“Tech One”), is delighted to report that the Company has commenced exploration at the Candela II property at Incahuasi Salar (salt lake).

Gangfeng Lithium, China’s largest producer of the battery metal, Orocobre, a lithium producer in Argentina and PepinNini an ASX explorer all have mining licences on the Incahuasi Salar. Tech One Lithium Resources Corporation (“Tech One”), has optioned the Exploration license for 12 months to complete due diligence and further exploration work, and has the right to acquire 100% of the property for USD one million dollars (CAD1.3 million). The option fee paid by Tech One was US$100,000 and a further fee of US$100,000 payable by Tech One in six months time. AIS has received the first payment for exploration.

Fig 1. Concession Map of main land holders and Incahuasi Salar:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c25afec3-1067-4075 ...

Previous explorers have sampled brines between 270-300ppm, from the top 50 metres of the Salar.

Fig 2. 20 point, 3 line TEM resistivity survey, with a point station every 175m, Lines 100m apart:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84162e2-8dbb-4173 ...

Fast Track Ekosolve Lithium Processing Facility

Tech One advises they have signed a facility fee agreement to utilize the Ekosolve lithium Solvent Exchange Extraction process that can efficiently manage the processing of the brines to produce lithium carbonate with a grade higher than 99.2% and a recovery of 97% far exceeding any ion exchange or adsorption process available to date. Ekosolve is licensed to University of Melbourne, Australia.