 
checkAd

AIS Resources Initiates Exploration Program with Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. at Incahuasi Lithium Salar, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") and Tech One Lithium Resources Corporation (“Tech One”), is delighted to report that the Company has commenced exploration at the Candela II property at Incahuasi Salar (salt lake).

In summary, AIS earned a 20% interest in Mining Licence File Number 23262 covering 3 sq kilometres on the Incahuasi Salar in the lithium triangle in Argentina by negotiating the property, and developing an exploration and processing plan for Tech One. Initially a US$450,000 budget will be spent by Tech One on TEM geophysics, drilling and brine analysis. A 200 litre sample is being collected for Ekosolve the selected processor to process the brines at the University of Melbourne pilot facility, chemical engineering department in Australia.

Gangfeng Lithium, China’s largest producer of the battery metal, Orocobre, a lithium producer in Argentina and PepinNini an ASX explorer all have mining licences on the Incahuasi Salar. Tech One Lithium Resources Corporation (“Tech One”), has optioned the Exploration license for 12 months to complete due diligence and further exploration work, and has the right to acquire 100% of the property for USD one million dollars (CAD1.3 million). The option fee paid by Tech One was US$100,000 and a further fee of US$100,000 payable by Tech One in six months time. AIS has received the first payment for exploration.

Fig 1. Concession Map of main land holders and Incahuasi Salar:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c25afec3-1067-4075 ...

Previous explorers have sampled brines between 270-300ppm, from the top 50 metres of the Salar.

Fig 2. 20 point, 3 line TEM resistivity survey, with a point station every 175m, Lines 100m apart:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e84162e2-8dbb-4173 ... 

Fast Track Ekosolve Lithium Processing Facility
Tech One advises they have signed a facility fee agreement to utilize the Ekosolve lithium Solvent Exchange Extraction process that can efficiently manage the processing of the brines to produce lithium carbonate with a grade higher than 99.2% and a recovery of 97% far exceeding any ion exchange or adsorption process available to date. Ekosolve is licensed to University of Melbourne, Australia.

Seite 1 von 2
AIS Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIS Resources Initiates Exploration Program with Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. at Incahuasi Lithium Salar, Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") and Tech One Lithium Resources Corporation (“Tech One”), is delighted to report that the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
goldinvest.de: AIS Resources sichert sich 20% an Lithium-Salar in Argentinien
23.03.21
AIS Resources Acquires 20% Equity Interest in Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. Incahuasi Lithium Salar, Argentina
05.03.21
goldinvest.de: A.I.S. Resources erbohrt ihr erstes australisches Goldprojekt
04.03.21
A.I.S. Resources Started Drilling Today on Yalgogrin Gold Property, Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW, Australia