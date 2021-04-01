 
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Friday, April 30, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in   (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149
    (International): 1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in   (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on April 30, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on May 14, 2021.

  Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529
    (International): 1-412-317-0088
  Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658
  Passcode   10153732

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $12.9 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York.   The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


