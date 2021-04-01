B2Digital Announces World Class Executive Team in Place to Drive Rapid Expansion

“It has taken me years to build this team, and I am convinced they represent the best of the best in fitness, combat sports, and live event productions,” commented Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2 Digital. “Everyone on this team was handpicked and represents my first choice at that position. And all of them have incredible sports and entertainment experience. They are also all highly driven and completely committed to every fighter, every customer, and every shareholder. I look forward to watching this team excel as we see our growth accelerate over coming quarters. It’s going to be a very exciting ride!”

Tampa, FL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce the Company’s Executive Management Team to help drive continued growth and expanded shareholder value.

The Company wishes to take this opportunity to formally introduce the entire slate of key executive team members at B2Digital:

Vanessa Higdon – COO, B2 Fighting Series. Vanessa had a lifetime of martial arts experience before a short professional career as an MMA fighter. In 2008, she began running events locally under the HRMMA banner in the state of Kentucky where she earned the Danny Davis Lifetime Achievement Award. Later in 2017, HRMMA became an official part of the B2 Fighting Series. Shortly after running her 100th event in 2018, Vanessa was promoted to the role of Vice President of Digital Transactions for the B2 Fighting Series. She has recently been promoted to COO of the B2 Fighting Series following her strong contributions to the Company’s most successful year to date.

Haley Cox – COO, ONE MORE Gym. Haley is one of the Founders of ONE MORE Gym. She has worked in the fitness industry for over a decade. Since B2Digital acquired ONE MORE Gym, Haley has operated it successfully. She has a passion for fitness and states that she loves helping people reach their personal fitness goals and achieve new levels of personal success. She is a seasoned gym operations expert with strong management and customer service skills and experience.

Gene Gorczyca – COO, B2 Productions. Gene comes to B2 Productions with nearly 40 years of experience working in television and radio. Having worked on both sides of the microphone and camera, Gene brings a unique perspective to the creation of each B2Digital broadcast event. In radio, Gene has worked as both play-by-play and color commentator for college hockey, football, and basketball. His television experience includes producing and directing a variety of sports event broadcasts, including football, baseball, hockey, and basketball on a local level as well as broadcasts for ESPN, Fox Sports, and the NCAA. Gene has had the opportunity to work in conjunction with B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell in various roles for over 25 years.