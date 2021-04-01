Vincerx Pharma Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Advance its Clinical Pipeline
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer
through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) composed of world leading academics and industry leaders in cancer research and
therapeutics. John C. Byrd, M.D., will serve as Chairman of the SAB.
“The Vincerx team is thrilled to welcome globally recognized key opinion leaders in hematologic malignancies and oncology drug development to our newly formed SAB,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “Their collective expertise aligns with the advancement of our diversified oncology pipeline and will be critical as we expand our research and development efforts and prepare to launch Phase 1b studies of VIP152, our highly selective and potent CDK9 inhibitor, in Myc-driven hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.”
“I am delighted to join Vincerx’s SAB along with my esteemed colleagues,” said John C. Byrd, M.D., Chairman of the Vincerx Scientific Advisory Board. “Vincerx has a compelling pipeline of potentially transformative oncology therapies and I look forward to working with this team of clinicians, translational researchers, clinical trial experts and oncology pioneers to guide the clinical development and strategy at Vincerx.”
Vincerx’s SAB is comprised of:
John C. Byrd, M.D. - Chairman
Dr. Byrd is an internationally known researcher and clinical specialist in leukemia and other hematologic malignancies at Ohio State’s Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, where he serves as Senior Advisor for Cancer Experimental Therapeutics. He is a Distinguished University Professor of Medicine and Medicinal Chemistry and holds the D. Warren Brown Chair in Leukemia Research. Dr. Byrd is also the Chief Medical Officer for the Beat AML trial. Dr. Byrd received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His education continued in hematology and oncology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University before moving to Columbus to join the faculty at Ohio State.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare