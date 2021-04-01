Vincerx Pharma Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Advance its Clinical Pipeline

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) composed of world leading academics and industry leaders in cancer research and therapeutics. John C. Byrd, M.D., will serve as Chairman of the SAB.



“The Vincerx team is thrilled to welcome globally recognized key opinion leaders in hematologic malignancies and oncology drug development to our newly formed SAB,” said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. “Their collective expertise aligns with the advancement of our diversified oncology pipeline and will be critical as we expand our research and development efforts and prepare to launch Phase 1b studies of VIP152, our highly selective and potent CDK9 inhibitor, in Myc-driven hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.”