Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement

Maritime is a market-leading UK-based intermodal logistics company with a network of over 40 depots across the UK. The company’s network of port and inland rail terminals allows it to offer unrivalled intermodal solutions integrated with road to provide complete supply chain coverage. At the end of 2020, Maritime took delivery of two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers at its rail terminal in Wakefield.

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply Maritime Transport Ltd. (Maritime) with two next-generation Kalmar straddle carriers for its Birmingham Intermodal Freight Terminal (BIFT) in Tamworth, central England. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake. It includes a 10-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement effective from the date of delivery of the machines, which is scheduled for Q3 2021.

The Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to Maritime will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance as well as a spacious, ergonomic cabin that improves productivity by providing operators with the best possible driving experience.

The Kalmar Complete Care agreement, which covers the new straddle carriers and the Eco Reachstackers, provides Maritime with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime for its Kalmar fleet.

Tom Glenn, National Plant Manager, Maritime Transport Ltd: “We have been delighted with the level of professionalism and expert support from the Kalmar team, who have guided us in selecting the right solutions for our operational needs. Kalmar’s straddle carrier solution will play an important part in enhancing the service we provide to our valued customers and their supply chains, while the Kalmar Complete Care service agreement will provide us with complete cost predictability for our maintenance processes.”

Dave Patterson, Vice President, Market Area South & West Europe, Kalmar: “Since securing our first order from Maritime at the end of last year we have built a mutually beneficial partnership. This new order is a reflection of the trust and confidence that Maritime have in our capabilities as both an equipment manufacturer and OEM maintenance provider.”

