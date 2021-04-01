 
checkAd

Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 APRIL 2021 AT 3 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply Maritime Transport Ltd. (Maritime) with two next-generation Kalmar straddle carriers for its Birmingham Intermodal Freight Terminal (BIFT) in Tamworth, central England. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake. It includes a 10-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement effective from the date of delivery of the machines, which is scheduled for Q3 2021.

Maritime is a market-leading UK-based intermodal logistics company with a network of over 40 depots across the UK. The company’s network of port and inland rail terminals allows it to offer unrivalled intermodal solutions integrated with road to provide complete supply chain coverage. At the end of 2020, Maritime took delivery of two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers at its rail terminal in Wakefield.

The Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to Maritime will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance as well as a spacious, ergonomic cabin that improves productivity by providing operators with the best possible driving experience.

The Kalmar Complete Care agreement, which covers the new straddle carriers and the Eco Reachstackers, provides Maritime with preventive and corrective maintenance services that are tailored to meet their operational needs. This will enable better operational and financial predictability, lower operational risk and reduced downtime for its Kalmar fleet.

Tom Glenn, National Plant Manager, Maritime Transport Ltd: “We have been delighted with the level of professionalism and expert support from the Kalmar team, who have guided us in selecting the right solutions for our operational needs. Kalmar’s straddle carrier solution will play an important part in enhancing the service we provide to our valued customers and their supply chains, while the Kalmar Complete Care service agreement will provide us with complete cost predictability for our maintenance processes.”

Dave Patterson, Vice President, Market Area South & West Europe, Kalmar: “Since securing our first order from Maritime at the end of last year we have built a mutually beneficial partnership. This new order is a reflection of the trust and confidence that Maritime have in our capabilities as both an equipment manufacturer and OEM maintenance provider.”

Further information for the press:

Dave Patterson, Vice President Market Area South & West Europe, Kalmar, dave.patterson@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Attachments


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar and Maritime Transport extend cooperation with new order for straddle carriers and 10-year Kalmar Complete Care maintenance agreement CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 APRIL 2021 AT 3 PM (EEST) Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply Maritime Transport Ltd. (Maritime) with two next-generation Kalmar straddle carriers for its Birmingham Intermodal Freight …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Cargotec's transfer of own shares based on incentive programmes
31.03.21
Kalmar’s scalable, flexible AutoShuttle solution to join the automated fleet at VICT in Melbourne
29.03.21
Cargotec’s comparable operating profit for 2020 in accordance with the new definition
26.03.21
Cargotec sells Navis business to technology investment firm Accel-KKR for an enterprise value of EUR 380 million
23.03.21
Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2021
23.03.21
Decisions taken at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021
23.03.21
CEO presentation at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting 2021
15.03.21
Kalmar and Yilport strengthen long-term collaboration with a large new order for mobile equipment solutions
11.03.21
MacGregor to supply environmentally sustainable PCTC solutions to NYK Line
09.03.21
Kalmar receives repeat order of AutoStrads from Patrick Terminals