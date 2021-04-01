 
checkAd

Xeriant Signs Joint Venture with Movychem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:05  |  53   |   |   

JV with advanced Material Manufacturer will immediately target potential aerospace applications, with Eco-friendly Fire Protection Technology, and then explore additional Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that its Czech Republic affiliate, Xeriant Europe s.r.o., has entered into a joint venture with Movychem s.r.o. (“Movychem”), a 27-year-old chemical company based in Slovakia, primarily to further develop applications and new markets for its breakthrough “green” fire retardant and fire resistant products under the brand name Retacell. Under the agreement, Xeriant Europe has a 50 percent stake in Movychem Holdings s.r.o., which will hold all intellectual property rights and patents, as well as exclusivity for distribution of Movychem products in the U.S. market.

“The Movychem JV is consistent with our strategy to acquire technologies that advance sustainability and safety in aerospace and can produce near-term revenue. Many of these innovations have applications in other industries. The new electric aircraft being developed will need to be optimized for aerodynamics and lightweighting, as well as safety, and Movychem’s Retacell has the potential to play a critical role in this mission,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant Aerospace.

Retacell is a breakthrough eco-friendly fire and thermal protection technology that is biodegradable and non-toxic, and can be infused into a variety of plastics, foams, sealants, fillers, adhesives and coatings, as well as textiles and wood-derived products. Movychem is in the process of initiating testing on Retacell treated plastics, textiles, wood-derived materials and carbon fiber. The number of potential applications is almost unlimited in the transportation and construction industries.

The breakthrough thermal and fire protection properties of Retacell could have broad implications in aerospace for the engine, wiring, structural and interior components of flight vehicles, including the insulation of batteries utilized in electric aircraft propulsion systems. Movychem initially plans to test Retacell on the thermoplastics and foams used in aircraft cabin interiors, for floors, ceilings, wall panels and seats. To achieve certification, Movychem plans to work with aircraft materials suppliers, component manufacturers and major airframe manufacturers to produce the safest and most durable materials, with the goal of exceeding all fire, smoke and toxicity requirements according to Federal Aviation Regulations.

Seite 1 von 3
Xeriant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeriant Signs Joint Venture with Movychem JV with advanced Material Manufacturer will immediately target potential aerospace applications, with Eco-friendly Fire Protection Technology, and then explore additional MarketsBOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xeriant, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Xeriant Appoints Chester Rodeheaver to its Advisory Board
08.03.21
Xeriant Forming Strategic Alliance with Award-Winning AI Company, TheIncLab
03.03.21
Xeriant Preparing Regulation A Offering to Accelerate Development of Next-Gen Aerospace Technologies