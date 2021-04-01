Xeriant Signs Joint Venture with Movychem

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that its Czech Republic affiliate, Xeriant Europe s.r.o., has entered into a joint venture with Movychem s.r.o. (“Movychem”), a 27-year-old chemical company based in Slovakia, primarily to further develop applications and new markets for its breakthrough “green” fire retardant and fire resistant products under the brand name Retacell. Under the agreement, Xeriant Europe has a 50 percent stake in Movychem Holdings s.r.o., which will hold all intellectual property rights and patents, as well as exclusivity for distribution of Movychem products in the U.S. market.

“The Movychem JV is consistent with our strategy to acquire technologies that advance sustainability and safety in aerospace and can produce near-term revenue. Many of these innovations have applications in other industries. The new electric aircraft being developed will need to be optimized for aerodynamics and lightweighting, as well as safety, and Movychem’s Retacell has the potential to play a critical role in this mission,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant Aerospace.

Retacell is a breakthrough eco-friendly fire and thermal protection technology that is biodegradable and non-toxic, and can be infused into a variety of plastics, foams, sealants, fillers, adhesives and coatings, as well as textiles and wood-derived products. Movychem is in the process of initiating testing on Retacell treated plastics, textiles, wood-derived materials and carbon fiber. The number of potential applications is almost unlimited in the transportation and construction industries.

The breakthrough thermal and fire protection properties of Retacell could have broad implications in aerospace for the engine, wiring, structural and interior components of flight vehicles, including the insulation of batteries utilized in electric aircraft propulsion systems. Movychem initially plans to test Retacell on the thermoplastics and foams used in aircraft cabin interiors, for floors, ceilings, wall panels and seats. To achieve certification, Movychem plans to work with aircraft materials suppliers, component manufacturers and major airframe manufacturers to produce the safest and most durable materials, with the goal of exceeding all fire, smoke and toxicity requirements according to Federal Aviation Regulations.