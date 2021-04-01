 
checkAd

Kiniksa Announces Commercial Availability of ARCALYST (rilonacept) for Recurrent Pericarditis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

- ARCALYST is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis –
- ARCALYST now available on prescription basis in the U.S. –
- Kiniksa One Connect program provides ongoing patient access and support services –

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that ARCALYST (rilonacept), a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) signaling, is now commercially available for recurrent pericarditis. On March 18, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ARCALYST for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and reduction in risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 years and older.

“We are excited to announce that ARCALYST is now available as the first and only approved therapy for patients with recurrent pericarditis,” said Ross Moat, ARCALYST General Manager. “Our experienced commercial and medical affairs teams have already begun to engage with physicians, payers and patients to raise awareness of this innovative treatment option. Kiniksa is committed to patient access and has established Kiniksa One Connect, our patient support program, which provides comprehensive access and support services for any patient prescribed ARCALYST.”

ARCALYST is available through a distribution network comprised of several specialty pharmacies, which provide extensive and timely access across the United States.

Kiniksa One Connect is available to assist patients on their treatment journey with ARCALYST. The program will help provide potential access, initiation, affordability solutions and ongoing patient support. For more information, call 1-833-KINIKSA (1-833-546-4572).

ARCALYST was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron). Upon the approval by the FDA for recurrent pericarditis, Kiniksa took responsibility for sales and distribution of ARCALYST for all the approved indications in the United States, including cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA), and will evenly split profits with Regeneron, as described in the ARCALYST License Agreement.

Seite 1 von 5
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiniksa Announces Commercial Availability of ARCALYST (rilonacept) for Recurrent Pericarditis - ARCALYST is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis –- ARCALYST now available on prescription basis in the U.S. –- Kiniksa One Connect program provides ongoing patient access and support services – HAMILTON, Bermuda, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Kiniksa Announces FDA Approval of ARCALYST (rilonacept) for Recurrent Pericarditis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.03.21
7
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals