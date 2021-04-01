Kiniksa Announces Commercial Availability of ARCALYST (rilonacept) for Recurrent Pericarditis

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that ARCALYST (rilonacept), a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) signaling, is now commercially available for recurrent pericarditis. On March 18, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ARCALYST for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and reduction in risk of recurrence in adults and children 12 years and older.

“We are excited to announce that ARCALYST is now available as the first and only approved therapy for patients with recurrent pericarditis,” said Ross Moat, ARCALYST General Manager. “Our experienced commercial and medical affairs teams have already begun to engage with physicians, payers and patients to raise awareness of this innovative treatment option. Kiniksa is committed to patient access and has established Kiniksa One Connect, our patient support program, which provides comprehensive access and support services for any patient prescribed ARCALYST.”

ARCALYST is available through a distribution network comprised of several specialty pharmacies, which provide extensive and timely access across the United States.

Kiniksa One Connect is available to assist patients on their treatment journey with ARCALYST. The program will help provide potential access, initiation, affordability solutions and ongoing patient support. For more information, call 1-833-KINIKSA (1-833-546-4572).

ARCALYST was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron). Upon the approval by the FDA for recurrent pericarditis, Kiniksa took responsibility for sales and distribution of ARCALYST for all the approved indications in the United States, including cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA), and will evenly split profits with Regeneron, as described in the ARCALYST License Agreement.