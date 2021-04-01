 
checkAd

IGT.BET Completes Second Tranche of Blitzpools Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc (“IGT.BET” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTCQB: BLITF) is pleased to announce it has completed the second payment of its previously announced acquisition of 51% of LivePools Private Limited ("LivePools"), a skill-based fantasy sports company, which has since been rebranded as BLITZPOOLS. The Company's subsidiary Redrush Online Private Limited ("Redrush"), has closed on the second tranche of US$2,350,000 and now owns 27,120 shares of LivePools, being 30.72% of the economic ownership in LivePools.

As previously announced BLITZPOOLS has already amassed over 300,000 new registrations since its launch less than a month ago and is set to cross the 2 million registered user mark in the coming days. With IPL on the horizon BLITZPOOLS is very confident it will continue to exceed expectations and drive shareholder value.

BLITZPOOLS has also entered into discussions with a number of additional cricketers heading into one of the most anticipated IPL seasons in recent memory.

BLITZPOOLS continues to provide entertainment with industry leading prize pools, product and customer care and support, a welcomed escape for sports and gaming enthusiasts who are constrained to working from home.

ABOUT IGT.BET

IGT.BET is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS; OTCQB: BLITF; FRA: F0O). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 50 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company’s product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions’ current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.

Seite 1 von 3
Interactive Games Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGT.BET Completes Second Tranche of Blitzpools Acquisition TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interactive Games Technologies Inc (“IGT.BET” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTCQB: BLITF) is pleased to announce it has completed the second payment of its previously announced acquisition of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
IGT.BET’s Recent Rebrand and Launch of BLITZPOOLS is an Overwhelming Success
16.03.21
Interactive Games Technologies Inc. announces corporate strategy to enter US market
08.03.21
IGT.BET Partners with India’s Top Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
2
Interactive Games Technologies Inc. - Online Glücksspiel weltweit - Rien ne va plus?