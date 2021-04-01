IGT.BET Completes Second Tranche of Blitzpools Acquisition

As previously announced BLITZPOOLS has already amassed over 300,000 new registrations since its launch less than a month ago and is set to cross the 2 million registered user mark in the coming days. With IPL on the horizon BLITZPOOLS is very confident it will continue to exceed expectations and drive shareholder value.

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Games Technologies Inc (“ IGT.BET ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O) (OTCQB: BLITF) is pleased to announce it has completed the second payment of its previously announced acquisition of 51% of LivePools Private Limited (" LivePools "), a skill-based fantasy sports company, which has since been rebranded as BLITZPOOLS. The Company's subsidiary Redrush Online Private Limited (" Redrush "), has closed on the second tranche of US$2,350,000 and now owns 27,120 shares of LivePools, being 30.72% of the economic ownership in LivePools.

BLITZPOOLS has also entered into discussions with a number of additional cricketers heading into one of the most anticipated IPL seasons in recent memory.

BLITZPOOLS continues to provide entertainment with industry leading prize pools, product and customer care and support, a welcomed escape for sports and gaming enthusiasts who are constrained to working from home.

ABOUT IGT.BET

IGT.BET is a publicly traded company listed in Canada, USA and Germany (CSE: BETS; OTCQB: BLITF; FRA: F0O). The Company, led by a management team with a combined experience of over 50 years leading online gaming companies globally, is in the business of providing its customers with entertaining, exciting and engaging online gaming products with a unique brand position and a blend of skill-based games and games of chance. The Company’s product suite includes social gaming, fantasy sports, quiz games, poker, rummy, sports betting, as well as thrilling games of chance as part of its certifiably fair online casino. The product offering is available in countries in line with each jurisdictions’ current regulatory environment. The Company will soon be adding to both its product offering and geographic availability as it strives to make its products available globally.