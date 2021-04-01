 
checkAd

Data Storage Corporation Announces Year End Results 2020; Annual Revenue of $9.3 Million Represents Ten Percent Year over Year Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today provided a business update and announced its 2020 financial results.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to achieve meaningful financial performance and profitability despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global markets, as evidenced by a 10% increase in revenue to $9.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Importantly, we had strong revenue growth in each of our key products: Nexxis VoIP Services increased by 44%; Infrastructure & Disaster Recovery/Cloud Services increased by 6.8%; Equipment and Software increased by 16%; and Managed Services increased by 4%. We achieved profitability while investing resources and capital in Nexxis, adding leadership for channel management, rounding out our product suite, as well as investing our income into further advancements in our infrastructure and operations to support our long-term growth initiatives. At the same time, we continue to carefully manage our expenses. Overall, we have built a scalable business model focused on high-margin recurring revenues.

“Heading into 2021, we believe we have set the stage for continued growth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the critical need for safe remote collaboration, we expanded our offering of cybersecurity solutions for remote tele-computing with our new product, ezSecurity. We also launched a new remote collaboration program for small and medium-sized businesses. As part of this new program, we are offering free migration services from Microsoft Exchange to Microsoft 365, along with support for comprehensive voice communications (Hosted VoIP, IP Phones, Cloud PBX) and video conferencing. In addition, we expanded capacity through our new Dallas data center location to accommodate increased demand for our portfolio of ezServices, including ezBackup, ezRecovery and ezAvailability, adding to our existing network of data centers and fiber backbone.

“At the same time, we expanded our North American footprint, including new markets in Canada, where we added two new Tier 3 enterprise-level data centers. We also recently announced a joint venture with Able-One Systems Inc, an IBM market leader, to provide our portfolio of enterprise-level IBM cloud infrastructure services to customers in Canada. We look forward to working closely with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM infrastructure and Disaster Recovery services.

“In addition to our organic growth, we are also exploring potential opportunities to acquire cash flow positive businesses with complementary products and services. Most recently, we entered into a definitive Agreement with Flagship Solutions, LLC to merge into our wholly owned subsidiary, Data Storage FL, LLC, at which time Flagship will become a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Flagship is a provider of IBM Software, Services, Equipment and cutting edge intelligent analytical and decision-making solutions, providing managed services and cloud solutions worldwide that include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 help desk support, and data center infrastructure management. We believe this transaction will be highly synergistic with our existing IBM business. This merger provides a comprehensive one-stop provider approach to cross-sell solutions across our respective enterprises and middle-market customers. Overall, we remain extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business and believe 2021 will be a transformative year for the Company.”  

Financial Results

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $9,320,933, an increase of $837,325 or 10%, compared to $8,483,608 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our infrastructure & disaster recover / cloud subscription services due to a higher demand for IBM Power Systems cloud hosting, increased equipment sales, as well as an increase in demand for our VoIP services related to the Nexxis division in which we have invested $488,438 which impacted our core profitability by $(133,282).

Cost of Sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5,425,205, an increase of $678,904 or 14%, from $4,746,031 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in cost of sales was primarily attributable to improvements and expenses associated with the data centers for infrastructure and disaster recovery cloud services, including new IBM systems, storage and network equipment for the Raleigh, NC expansion and new Dallas data center location. There were also additional costs related to the Nexxis division, and equipment purchases for sale.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $3,896,791, an increase of $365,738, or 13%, as compared to $3,531,053 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net increase was a result of an increase in salaries, stock option compensation, software as a service, advertising and Nexxis.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $173,359, as compared to a net income of $29,323 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s future revenue, setting the stage for the Company’s accelerated growth, working with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM infrastructure and disaster Recovery services, exploring potential opportunities to acquire cash flow positive businesses with complementary products and services, completion of the pending acquisition of Flagship Solutions, LLC, the Flagship acquisition being highly synergistic with the Company’s existing IBM business, and 2021 being a transformative year for the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to generate revenue at current levels, the Company’s ability to achieve accelerated growth, the Company’s ability to work with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM infrastructure and disaster Recovery services, the Company’s ability to acquire cash flow positive businesses with complementary products and services, the Company’s ability to complete the acquisition of Flagship Solutions, LLC, the Company’s ability to integrate Flagship’s business with the Company’s existing IBM business, the Company’s ability to make 2021 a transformative year for the Company and those risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
DTST@crescendo-ir.com

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31,

    2020     2019  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 893,598     $ 326,561  
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $30,000 in 2020 and 2019)     554,587       691,436  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     239,472       80,728  
Total Current Assets     1,687,657       1,098,725  
                 
Property and Equipment:                
Property and equipment     7,845,423       6,894,087  
Less—Accumulated depreciation     (5,543,822 )     (4,705,256 )
Net Property and Equipment     2,301,601       2,188,831  
                 
Other Assets:                
Goodwill     3,015,700       3,015,700  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     241,911       324,267  
Other assets     49,310       65,433  
Intangible assets, net     455,935       649,934  
Total Other Assets     3,762,856       4,055,334  
                 
Total Assets   $ 7,752,114     $ 7,342,890  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 979,552     $ 906,716  
Dividend payable     1,115,674       970,997  
Deferred revenue     461,893       432,942  
Line of credit     24       75,000  
Finance leases payable     168,139       -  
Finance leases payable related party     1,149,403       833,148  
Operating lease liabilities short term     104,549       101,505  
Note payable     374,871       350,000  
Total Current Liabilities     4,354,105       3,670,308  
                 
Note payable long term     107,106       --  
Operating lease liabilities long term     147,525       231,312  
Finance leases payable, long term     247,677       --  
Finance leases payable related party, long term     974,743       1,713,122  
Total Long Term Liabilities     1,477,051       1,944,434  
                 
Total Liabilities     5,831,156       5,614,742  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,401,786 shares
issued and outstanding in each year 		    1,402       1,402  
Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 128,539,418 and 128,439,418
shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 		    128,539       128,439  
Additional paid in capital     17,620,459       17,456,431  
Accumulated deficit     (15,734,737 )     (15,790,076 )
Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity     2,015,663       1,796,196  
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary     (94,705 )     (68,048 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     1,920,958       1,728,148  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 7,752,114     $ 7,342,890  
                 


DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

    2020     2019  
             
Sales   $ 9,320,933     $ 8,483,608  
                 
Cost of sales     5,425,205       4,746,031  
                 
Gross Profit     3,895,728       3,737,577  
                 
Selling, general and administrative     3,896,791       3,531,053  
                 
(Loss) Income from Operations     (1,063 )     206,524  
                 
Other Income (Expense)                
Interest income     24       250  
Interest expense     (175,602 )     (177,451 )
Gain on extinguishment of contingent liability     350,000       -  
Total Other Income (Expense)     174,422       (177,201 )
                 
Income before provision for income taxes     173,359       29,323  
                 
Provision for income taxes     --        
                 
Net Income     173,359       29,323  
                 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary     26,657       40,537  
                 
Net Income attributable to Data Storage Corporation     200,016       69,860  
                 
Preferred Stock Dividends     (144,677 )     (124,312 )
                 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders   $ 55,339     $ (54,452 )
                 
Earnings (Loss) per Share – Basic   $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic     128,526,267       128,156,678  
Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted     134,640,419       128,156,678  
                 


DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net Income   $ 173,359     $ 29,323  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     1,032,566       896,697  
Stock based compensation     158,728       41,340  
Gain on extinguishment of contingent liability     (350,000 )     --  
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     136,849       (160,191 )
Other assets     16,126       --  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (132,132 )     87,163  
Right of use asset     82,356       (324,267 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     44,620       (81,862 )
Deferred revenue     28,951       (2,464 )
Deferred rent     --       (18,890 )
Operating lease liability     (80,743 )     332,817  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities     1,110,679       799,666  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
               Capital expenditures     (181,072 )     (40,355 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (181,072 )     (40,355 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Repayments of capital lease obligations     --       --  
Proceeds from issuance of note payable     481,977       -  
Repayments of finance lease obligations related party     (718,690 )     (741,940 )
Repayments of finance lease obligations     (56,281 )     --  
Cash received for the exercised of options     5,400       5,400   
Advance from Credit Line     --       75,000   
Repayment of Credit Line     (74,976 )     --  
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities     (362,570 )     (661,540 )
Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents     567,037       97,771  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year     326,561       228,790  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year   $ 893,598     $ 326,561  
Supplemental Disclosures:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 168,837     $ 177,451  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ --     $ --  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Accrual of preferred stock dividend   $ 144,677     $ 124,312  
Assets acquired by finance lease   $ 808,261     $ 1,560,021  

Data Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Storage Corporation Announces Year End Results 2020; Annual Revenue of $9.3 Million Represents Ten Percent Year over Year Increase MELVILLE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Thomas Kempster as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development