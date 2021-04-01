 
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02J6398

Issuer Name

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Calgary

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.011571 0.000000 5.011571 14885428
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398   14885428   5.011571
Sub Total 8.A 14885428 5.011571%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
         

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held


11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

01-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Calgary, Canada


