Transaction in Own Shares
Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Transaction in Own Shares
1 April 2021
Draper Esprit VCT plc announces that, on 1 April 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
No.
purchased
Price paid
per share
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
|366,436
|49.30p
|0.33%
