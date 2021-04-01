 
checkAd

Presence of Large Insulin-Dependent Diabetic Population Expand Avenue in Self-injection Device Market, Pen Injectors to Account for Sizable Revenue Share, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

- Global self-injection device market to Clock CAGR of 13.4% during 2018 – 2026, versatile use of pen injectors for management of chronic disorders

- Technological advancements in wearable injectors and auto injectors to benefit home care, both expected to be lucrative segments

ALBANY, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-injection devices have become a mainstay of numerous infusion therapies for long-term management of chronic conditions, mainly by making subcutaneous delivery of medicines and hormones easier. This is the key drive for the evolution in the self injection devices market. Advances in design and engineering of self-injection devices are reinforcing uptake in patient populations in homecare settings, notably for rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. A number of choices among target patients in the use of these self-injection devices in chronic inflammatory diseases are propelling strides in the market. Among various technologies, pen injectors have caught on marked momentum, due to their being inexpensive and the aspect that they are easy to use. Auto injectors and wearable injectors are highly lucrative segments. The later segment is projected to clock CAGR of 20.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Transparency Market Research Logo

The global market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 11,380.9 Mn by 2026, clocking CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2026.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Self-injection Device Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Self-injection Device Market Study

  • Need for long-term management of chronic conditions boosts uptake

The growing morbidity and mortality of chronic diseases is a key aspect spurring the market proposition of self-injection devices. For instance, diabetes was considered as the seventh leading cause of death in 2016, per the WHO. Per a fact sheet by the CDC, the premature mortality rate of diabetes in high-income countries increased during 2010-2016. In low- and middle-income countries, the prevalence of diabetes is higher. Thus, the large presence of target populations has kept the self-injection device market brimming with opportunities. Self-injection devices make access to insulin therapy affordable and the administration easy in home care. Additionally, they reduce the caregiver burden. In rheumatology, biologic self-injection devices have grown in acceptance due to the potential of long-term disease control. In general, the use of biosimilar drugs is gaining acceptance in infusion therapy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Presence of Large Insulin-Dependent Diabetic Population Expand Avenue in Self-injection Device Market, Pen Injectors to Account for Sizable Revenue Share, Says TMR - Global self-injection device market to Clock CAGR of 13.4% during 2018 – 2026, versatile use of pen injectors for management of chronic disorders - Technological advancements in wearable injectors and auto injectors to benefit home care, both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Handcash introduce Duro: a universal currency for apps and games
UniCask announces a commercial collaboration with Taraxa to leverage its Helio platform to secure ...
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
EG7 Completes the Acquisition of Innova Intellectual Properties S.à r.l.
Application Platform as a Service Market Revenue Worth $22,687.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry