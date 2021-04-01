 
DGAP-DD Ferratum Oyj english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Kristjan
Last name(s): Kajakas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Tribe CEO - Near Prime

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.4003 EUR 3993.7872 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.4003 EUR 3993.7872 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETA
MIC: XETA


01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65258  01.04.2021 



