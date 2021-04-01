 
Citizens Announces Eric Schuppenhauer to Join Executive Committee

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Eric Schuppenhauer, President of Consumer Lending and National Banking, will join the Citizens Executive Committee, effective April 1, 2021. Schuppenhauer will continue to report to Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens.

Schuppenhauer joined Citizens in February 2018, as President of Home Mortgage, where he oversaw rapid growth of that business. In 2020 he assumed responsibility for all aspects of Citizens’ Consumer Lending and National Banking business including mortgage, home equity, student, auto, credit card, unsecured lending, Citizens Pay and the bank’s national online deposit platform, Citizens Access. This represents a $65 billion loan portfolio, a $6 billion deposit portfolio and more than four million customer relationships.

“Eric is an innovative and passionate leader with a digital-first mindset. Under his leadership, we have grown our lending business, strengthened customer experience, developed new strategic partnerships, improved the control environment and reached new levels of organizational engagement,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “I look forward to his further contributions as a member of our Executive Committee as we work to advance our strategic agenda.”

Prior to joining Citizens, Schuppenhauer held a range of senior mortgage and lending positions at Capital One, J.P. Morgan and Fannie Mae.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $183.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

