Citizens Announces Eric Schuppenhauer to Join Executive Committee

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Eric Schuppenhauer, President of Consumer Lending and National Banking, will join the Citizens Executive Committee, effective April 1, 2021. Schuppenhauer will continue to report to Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens.

Schuppenhauer joined Citizens in February 2018, as President of Home Mortgage, where he oversaw rapid growth of that business. In 2020 he assumed responsibility for all aspects of Citizens’ Consumer Lending and National Banking business including mortgage, home equity, student, auto, credit card, unsecured lending, Citizens Pay and the bank’s national online deposit platform, Citizens Access. This represents a $65 billion loan portfolio, a $6 billion deposit portfolio and more than four million customer relationships.

“Eric is an innovative and passionate leader with a digital-first mindset. Under his leadership, we have grown our lending business, strengthened customer experience, developed new strategic partnerships, improved the control environment and reached new levels of organizational engagement,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “I look forward to his further contributions as a member of our Executive Committee as we work to advance our strategic agenda.”

Prior to joining Citizens, Schuppenhauer held a range of senior mortgage and lending positions at Capital One, J.P. Morgan and Fannie Mae.

