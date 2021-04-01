 
Surmodics Announces Successful First Patient Uses of Two Sublime Radial Access Platform Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:30   

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced the successful first uses with patients for two devices within its Sublime Radial Access Platform: the Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath and Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter.

Dr. Constantino Pena, MD, Dr. Andrew Niekamp, MD, and Dr. Brian Schiro, MD, Interventional Radiologists at Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, performed the first set of procedures utilizing the Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath earlier this year. In early March, Dr. Osama A. Ibrahim, MD, FACC, utilized the Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter in multiple cases, including a below-the-knee procedure which showcased the benefits of both Sublime products. Dr. Ibrahim performed his cases at the Ashchi Heart and Vascular Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be the first facility to use the Sublime .014 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter, and our initial experience with this PTA catheter and the Sublime Radial Access Guide Sheath was outstanding. Delivery of the catheter was easy, even below-the-knee. The pushability, trackability, and crossability all were exceptional. We performed multiple inflations in the below-the-knee case and the crossing profile of the balloon was impeccable,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “Our goal at Ashchi Heart and Vascular Center is to go radial-first for all cases. The Sublime platform products we evaluated could certainly aid us in this effort.”

The Sublime Radial Access .014 RX PTA Catheter, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2020, allows above- or below-the-knee access through a transradial approach by providing the longest working length (250 cm) on the market. Outer balloon diameters range from 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm with balloon lengths between 20 mm and 220 mm. The device is compatible with a 5 Fr guide sheath and is designed to provide the performance of an over-the-wire PTA catheter in an RX platform. Its proprietary reinforced shaft technology with flexible, kink-resistant construction and 250 cm hydrophilic coating are designed for optimal trackability and push through distal tortuosity.

