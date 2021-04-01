 
Badger Meter Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its first quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.badgermeter.com). Investors and other participants can also register for the call in advance by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5969069. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call.

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website until its next earnings release.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

