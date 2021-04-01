Reading International Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and COVID-19 Business Update

President and Chief Executive Officer, Ellen Cotter said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our business. Unquestionably, this crisis has been the most difficult time in the Company's history and has proven to be a true testament to Reading’s 'two business/three country diversified strategy.' Throughout the temporary closures of our global cinemas, we relied on our real estate assets as well as our cinemas in Australia and New Zealand, where the pandemic was more controlled, to support us through this challenging period. Throughout the pandemic we took aggressive and proactive actions to manage our balance sheet and liquidity needs, positioning us well to capitalize on the pent-up demand we see in movie-goers and to emerge as a stronger, more efficient company.”

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and certain first quarter events anticipated to have a material impact upon the Company going forward.

“Today, we are happy to report that 100% of our cinemas in New Zealand (except Courtenay Central which remains temporarily closed due to seismic concerns), 92% of our cinemas in Australia, and 79% of our cinemas in the U.S. are open and operating and guests are returning to the cinemas. And, we continue our policy of cautious growth: on December 22, 2020, we opened a new six-screen Reading Cinemas featuring a TITAN LUXE with DOLBY ATMOS immersive sound, recliner seating, and a newly curated enhanced food and beverage offering in Jindalee, Queensland, Australia. Though the pandemic resulted in major studios either postponing their Hollywood movies to dates beyond 2020 or moving them to streaming platforms, we are very encouraged by the number and quality of movies that are lining up in the last half of 2021 and beyond.”

“In 2020, we evaluated our real estate portfolio in light of carrying costs, anticipated operating cash flow and capex needs, and local market conditions. We elected to monetize our raw land holdings in Manukau, New Zealand and Coachella, California. These transactions closed in the first quarter 2021 at prices substantially above pre-COVID-19 third-party estimates. Our 70.4-acre of raw land holding in Manukau/Wiri in New Zealand sold for NZ$77.2 million (US$56.1 million), recognizing a gain on sale after costs to sell of NZ$56.3 million (US$41.0 million) over our NZ$18.7 million (US$13.5 million) Net Book Value. And, our 202-acre raw land holding in Coachella, California sold for $11.0 million, recognizing a gain on sale after costs to sell of $6.3 million over our $4.4 million Net Book Value.”

“We are also marketing for sale our Royal George Theatre in Chicago and our Auburn Redyard Centre (including the Telstra building and 114,000 square feet of undeveloped land) located in a growth corridor of Sydney in New South Wales. We anticipate leasing back and retaining our Reading Cinema at Auburn Redyard. Going forward, we will be developing a new capital allocation strategy and focusing on building value in our real estate assets in Wellington (NZ), Cannon Park (QLD), Newmarket Village (QLD), and our Cinema 1,2,3 property in NYC, and Viaduct properties in Philadelphia.”

“After considering a variety of alternatives, we determined that it would be in the best interests of our Company and our stockholders generally not to dilute equity by issuing stock in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and not to mortgage our future with high cost debt. Accordingly, we are taking this opportunity to monetize those assets that are not subject to distressed market conditions or fire sale pricing. We believe that we have in fact achieved premium prices with respect to the real estate assets monetized to date.”

“We are proud also to announce that our Consolidated Theatre in Kapolei on Oahu, working in cooperation with Kaiser Permanente, will serve as a mass vaccination site for Hawaii. It is estimated that, over the next several months, each day that the clinic is open, some 2,000 people will be provided with vaccinations at that site.”

Ms. Cotter concluded, “I also want to extend my sincerest gratitude to the men and women of Reading whose dedication, resourcefulness and agility continue to steer our Company through these uncertain and challenging times. Like many in the travel, hospitality and entertainment industries, we have lost a year of our business life, but we are prepared to move forward and take advantage of the vast opportunities ahead as the world begins to reopen.”

Reading also announced today that James Cotter Jr., its former CEO, President and Director, passed away on March 10, 2021. Chair Margaret Cotter and CEO Ellen Cotter made the following statement: “We are truly heartbroken by the untimely death of our brother, Jim. While the last six years were strained by litigation, we will hold dear the decades of good times and memories we had with Jim. We also want to recognize Jim’s long service to the Company as a director from 2002 to 2018 (including as our Vice Chairman for a number of years) and as the President and CEO from 2013-2015. And, we want to thank you for the heartfelt condolences we have received.”

Key Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

Worldwide revenues were $15.0 million, compared to $68.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Operating loss was $12.7 million, compared to operating income of $6.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss attributable to RDI common stockholders was $17.4 million, compared to net loss attributable to RDI common stockholders of $27.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million for the same period in 2019.

Basic loss per share (“LPS”) was $0.80, compared to basic LPS of $1.21 for the same period in 2019.

Key Financial Results for Year-Ended 2020

Worldwide revenues were $77.9 million, compared to $276.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Operating loss was $61.3 million, compared to operating income of $9.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss attributable to RDI common stockholders was $65.2 million, compared to net loss attributable to RDI common stockholders of $26.4 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $38.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Basic LPS was $3.00, compared to basic LPS of $1.17 for the same period in 2019.

Key Highlights from Our Cinema Business

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and compared to 2019, our global cinema revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 decreased by 81% to $12.1 million and our global cinema operating loss was $11.7 million. This decrease was partially offset by (i) rent abatements received from certain landlords in Australia and New Zealand and (ii) abating intercompany cinema rent in properties where we own both the property and the cinema.

Our global cinema revenues for the year-ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019, decreased by 74% to $67.0 million and our global cinema operating loss was $45.1 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic: (i) temporary closure of all of our global cinemas, some of which continue to be ongoing and some of which have reopened and closed again, (ii) changes in the release schedules of major studios, which collectively led to a significant drop in attendance and a reduction in revenue, and (iii) reduced capacity as a result of social distancing measures. This was further impacted by the ongoing temporary closure in December of 2019 of our Consolidated Theatre at the Kahala Mall in Honolulu for a top-to-bottom renovation which was put on hold due to COVID-19. This decrease was partially mitigated by (i) the reopening of most of our cinemas internationally since June 2020, (ii) the absence of intercompany rent expense from some of our fee-interest cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and (iii) rent abatements received from certain landlords in Australia and New Zealand.

As of the date of this earnings release, our Company has reopened 86% of its global cinema operations as follows:

In Australia, 92% of our cinemas have reopened and we continue to execute on a number of new safety and cleaning protocols. As of today, depending on the Australian State, governmentally imposed physical distancing requirements have been removed, or are restricted to 75% of available capacity. Unfortunately, Queensland announced yesterday a 3-day snap lockdown, so two of our cinemas have been temporarily closed.

In New Zealand, all our cinemas have reopened, apart from our Reading Cinemas at Courtenay Central, which remains temporarily closed due to seismic concerns. Our reopened cinemas have no physical distancing requirements in place, and we continue to execute our new safety and cleaning protocols.

In the United States, 79% of our theaters have reopened with an elevated set of cleaning protocols and new operating strategies, including physical distancing through reduced seat counts. Most recently, our New York theaters reopened on March 5, 2021 and most of our California theaters reopened on March 19, 2021. We expect to announce opening dates for our other cinemas in the U.S. once local government authorities remove restrictions and new and compelling movies become available.

All our cinema leases remain in place and we have not lost any assets due to foreclosures or lease terminations.

Key Highlights from Our Real Estate Business

Our global real estate revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 2019, decreased by 44% to $3.0 million and our global real estate operating loss was $1.0 million. These results were primarily due to the ongoing pandemic, which resulted in (i) the temporary closure of our U.S. Live Theatres, (ii) the abated intercompany rent payable by Reading Cinemas as anchor tenants at some of our ETCs, and (iii) rent abatements that we provided to our third-party tenants in Australia. These results were partially offset by the strengthening foreign currency exchange rate in Australia and New Zealand and the rental income received from our new Culver City tenant, which did not exist in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our global real estate revenues for the year-ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019, decreased by 41% to $13.0 million and our global real estate operating loss was $2.5 million. This decrease is attributable to the ongoing temporary closures of our U.S. Live Theatres, and the issuance of rent abatements to certain third-party Australian tenants as per the COVID-19 National Cabinet Mandatory Code of Conduct. The decrease was further impacted by our decision to abate intercompany rent payable by Reading Cinemas as anchor tenants at some of our ETCs in response to the closures and revenue reductions caused by COVID-19. These results were partially offset by rental income received from our new Culver City tenant which did not exist in 2019.

Australia

In Australia, 98% of our 86 third-party tenants, including tenants at Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, Waurn Ponds, York Street, and The Belmont Common, were open and trading as of December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter, 13% of those tenants remained in existing occupancy abatement or deferral arrangements as a result of COVID-19. During the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued leasing activity at our ETCs by completing four new leases and three lease renewals.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, we sold our non-income producing land in Manukau as part of our strategy to monetize certain real estate assets. Our Net Book Value in this 70.4-acre property was NZ$18.7 million (US$13.5 million) and we completed the sale on March 4, 2021 for NZ$77.2 million (US$56.1 million).

At our Courtenay Central ETC in Wellington, although most of the center is closed due to seismic concerns, during the fourth quarter, there were four third-party tenants trading. Also, we continue to generate revenue from two parking lots. We are continuing to review alternative plans for the redevelopment of Courtenay Central.

United States

In the U.S., we also monetized our non-income producing land at Coachella for $11.0 million, which represented a gain on sale after costs to sell of $6.3 million over our $4.4 million Net Book Value. Our Company’s share of the sale proceeds was approximately $5.5 million.

We renewed the temporary certificate of occupancy in February 2021 for the core and shell of our 44 Union Square redevelopment project in New York City. This means that tenants will be able to immediately take occupancy and begin their tenant improvements upon lease signing. We continue to market this brandable and iconic property to potential tenants.

In regard to our Culver City property, also located in the U.S., rent commenced during the second quarter of 2020 on a straight-line basis and cash rent payments began in October 2020. Tenant improvements commenced in January 2021 and should be completed next month.

Through 2020, we continued to receive a portion of our rental revenue related to our Live Theatre business from certain Live Theatre tenants.

Our Balance Sheet, Cash, and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $26.8 million, which included approximately $7.7 million on deposit in the U.S., $6.3 million in Australia, and $12.8 million in New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, our total outstanding bank borrowings were $285.0 million against total book value assets of $690.2 million. Through the pandemic, our top financial priority remains liquidity management. Accordingly, in 2020 and 2021 the Company implemented the actions set forth below:

During the first quarter of 2020, we drew down all available borrowing capacity under our credit facilities with the Bank of America, National Australia Bank (“NAB”) and Westpac to support our liquidity in light of COVID-19.

Through 2020, we obtained certain modifications to our loan agreements with our principal lenders - Bank of America, NAB and Westpac - needed to address the impact of COVID-19. These loan modifications include changes to certain covenant compliance terms and waivers to certain covenant testing periods. As of December 31, 2020, we were in compliance with all our covenants under these loans.

During the third quarter of 2020, we paid down $5.8 million on our Bank of America revolving credit facility. We subsequently borrowed $2.0 million on this line in the fourth quarter of 2020, therefore $3.8 million was available at December 31, 2020. These funds remain available to be drawn under this facility.

On March 26, 2021, we repaid the $40.6 million construction loan secured by our 44 Union Square property. That asset is now held free and clear of third-party financing debt. On March 29, 2021, we entered into a loan commitment letter with a third-party lender providing for the refinancing of this property pursuant to a $55.0 million first mortgage loan, which would include $12.0 million to fund tenant improvements and leasing commissions. While no assurances can be given, we currently anticipate that this loan will close in the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, during the first quarter of 2020, we realized a tax benefit equal to $3.6 million. In addition, the carryback of the 2019 net operating loss and the refund claim for 100% of the remaining alternative minimum tax credit resulted in a tax refund receivable of approximately $5.1 million after the filing of the 2019 federal income tax return. The $5.1 million refund was received on January 31, 2021.

Through the fourth quarter 2020 and first quarter 2021, we continued to work with our cinema landlords regarding deferrals and/or abatements to address the elimination and/or severe decrease in attendance caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While no assurances can be given on future abatements or deferrals, we have found our landlords to be generally understanding of our situation and believe our relationship with our landlords to be good. Even though we are reopening our cinemas, due to postponements or removal from the release schedule of major motion pictures, social distancing requirements, and the resultant reduced attendance levels currently being experienced, we continue to need and seek additional rent relief.

Through the fourth quarter 2020 and first quarter 2021, we continued to work with other vendors, film companies, and other business partners to defer and/or abate significant expenses.

To address the venue shutdowns in the U.S., we terminated most of our hourly U.S. cinema and live theatre level staff. We regret being forced into this position, but we were not eligible for Paycheck Protection Program funding. Note that in Australia and New Zealand, we were able to keep our cinema level staff substantially in place, due to our implementation of governmental assistance for which we qualified (i.e. JobKeeper Payment program in Australia and the Wage Subsidy Scheme in New Zealand).

As of December 31, 2020, we reduced our G&A expenses to $17.0 million in 2020, which represents a 33% decrease from 2019.

Our Compensation and Stock Options Committee determined to pay out no cash bonuses, with respect to 2019 or 2020, to any Reading senior executives, including our CEO.

To the fullest extent reasonably possible, we have scaled back on our capital expenditures.

Our stock repurchase program has and will likely continue to take a lower capital allocation priority for the foreseeable future.

Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share information) 2020 2019 2018 Revenues Cinema $ 67,014 $ 262,189 $ 293,723 Real estate 10,848 14,579 15,208 Total revenues 77,862 276,768 308,931 Costs and expenses Cinema (91,065 ) (210,050 ) (225,791 ) Real estate (8,578 ) (9,453 ) (9,904 ) Depreciation and amortization (22,317 ) (22,747 ) (22,275 ) General and administrative (16,998 ) (25,395 ) (27,337 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (217 ) — — Total costs and expenses (139,175 ) (267,645 ) (285,307 ) Operating income (loss) (61,313 ) 9,123 23,624 Interest expense, net (9,354 ) (7,904 ) (6,837 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets (1 ) (2 ) (41 ) Other income (expense) 293 325 (256 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (70,375 ) 1,542 16,490 Equity earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (449 ) 792 974 Income (loss) before income taxes (70,824 ) 2,334 17,464 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,967 (28,837 ) (3,298 ) Net income (loss) $ (65,857 ) $ (26,503 ) $ 14,166 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (657 ) (74 ) 132 Net income (loss) attributable to Reading International, Inc. common shareholders $ (65,200 ) $ (26,429 ) $ 14,034 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Reading International, Inc. shareholders $ (3.00 ) $ (1.17 ) $ 0.61 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Reading International, Inc. shareholders $ (3.00 ) $ (1.17 ) $ 0.60 Weighted average number of shares outstanding–basic 21,749,155 22,631,754 22,991,277 Weighted average number of shares outstanding–diluted 22,215,511 22,784,122 23,208,991

Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share information) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,826 $ 12,135 Receivables 2,438 7,085 Inventories 1,059 1,674 Prepaid and other current assets 8,414 6,105 Land held for sale 17,730 — Total Current Assets 56,467 26,999 Operating properties, net 353,125 258,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,503 229,879 Investment and development properties, net 11,570 114,024 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 5,025 5,069 Goodwill 28,116 26,448 Intangible assets, net 3,971 4,320 Deferred tax assets, net 3,362 3,444 Other assets 8,030 6,668 Total Assets $ 690,169 $ 674,989 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 38,877 $ 29,436 Film rent payable 2,473 8,716 Debt - current portion 41,459 36,736 Subordinated debt - current portion 840 644 Derivative financial instruments - current portion 218 109 Taxes payable 82 140 Deferred current revenue 10,133 11,324 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 22,699 20,379 Other current liabilities 3,826 3,653 Total Current Liabilities 120,607 111,137 Debt – long-term portion 213,779 140,602 Derivative financial instruments - non-current portion 212 233 Subordinated debt - non-current portion 26,505 29,030 Noncurrent tax liabilities 13,070 12,353 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 212,806 223,164 Other non-current liabilities 22,017 18,854 Total Liabilities $ 608,996 $ 535,373 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Class A non-voting common shares, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,004,717 issued and 20,068,606 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 32,963,489 issued and 20,102,535 outstanding at December 31, 2019 $ 231 $ 231 Class B voting common shares, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized and 1,680,590 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 17 17 Nonvoting preferred shares, par value $0.01, 12,000 shares authorized and no issued or outstanding shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 149,979 148,602 Retained earnings (deficit) (44,553 ) 20,647 Treasury shares, at cost (40,407 ) (39,737 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,502 5,589 Total Reading International, Inc. ("RDI") Stockholders’ Equity 77,769 135,349 Noncontrolling Interests 3,404 4,267 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 81,173 $ 139,616 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 690,169 $ 674,989

Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results (U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, % Change

Favorable/ December 31, % Change

Favorable/ (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (Unfavorable) 2020 2019 (Unfavorable) Segment revenue Cinema United States $ 2,840 $ 38,126 (93 )% $ 27,422 $ 147,653 (81 )% Australia 7,573 22,190 (66 )% 32,515 93,508 (65 )% New Zealand 1,735 4,988 (65 )% 7,077 21,028 (66 )% Total $ 12,148 $ 65,304 (81 )% $ 67,014 $ 262,189 (74 )% Real estate United States $ 257 $ 975 (74 )% $ 1,422 $ 3,848 (63 )% Australia 2,526 3,783 (33 )% 10,576 15,656 (32 )% New Zealand 252 622 (59 )% 965 2,401 (60 )% Total $ 3,035 $ 5,380 (44 )% $ 12,963 $ 21,905 (41 )% Inter-segment elimination (162 ) (1,802 ) 91 % (2,115 ) (7,326 ) 71 % Total segment revenue $ 15,021 $ 68,882 (78 )% $ 77,862 $ 276,768 (72 )% Segment operating income (loss) Cinema United States $ (10,731 ) $ 1,901 (>100 )% $ (39,371 ) $ 4,457 (>100 )% Australia (715 ) 3,065 (>100 )% (4,267 ) 15,974 (>100 )% New Zealand (292 ) 648 (>100 )% (1,418 ) 2,898 (>100 )% Total $ (11,738 ) $ 5,614 (>100 )% $ (45,056 ) $ 23,329 (>100 )% Real estate United States $ (1,055 ) $ (99 ) (>100 )% $ (3,399 ) $ 64 (>100 )% Australia 434 1,296 (67) % 2,336 5,449 (57 )% New Zealand (378 ) (43 ) (>100 )% (1,400 ) (372 ) (>100 )% Total $ (999 ) $ 1,154 (>100 )% $ (2,463 ) $ 5,141 (>100 )% Total segment operating income (loss)(1) $ (12,737 ) $ 6,768 (>100 )% $ (47,519 ) $ 28,470 (>100 )%

(1) Total segment operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures that follows.

Reading International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (17,394 ) $ (27,482 ) $ (65,200 ) $ (26,429 ) Adjustments for: Interest expense, net 3,178 1,977 9,354 7,904 Income tax (benefit) expense 103 27,736 (4,967 ) 28,837 Depreciation and amortization 6,168 5,877 22,317 22,747 EBITDA $ (7,945 ) $ 8,108 $ (38,496 ) $ 33,059 Adjustments for: (Gain) Loss on Sale of Assets (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Legal expenses relating to the Derivative litigation, the James J. Cotter, Jr. employment arbitration and other Cotter litigation matters 170 185 (405 ) 967 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,776 ) $ 8,291 $ (38,902 ) $ 34,024

