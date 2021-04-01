 
MassRoots CEO to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Hour Today, April 1, 2021, at 4 00 PM ET

MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTC:MSRT), a technology company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, will appear as a special guest on the Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry.

The one-hour program will be streamed live today, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time, with a replay available on most major podcast hosting platforms shortly thereafter. For more information or to watch live, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/cannabis-hour/.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, and the Associated Press. For more information on MassRoots, please visit MassRootsInvestors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



