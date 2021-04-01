CURE Pharmaceutical Reports Increase in Revenue to $7.7 Million on a Pro Forma Basis in 2020

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, reported its financial and operating results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and provided recent operational highlights.

The Company's total revenue of $2.1 million rose 229% compared to fiscal year 2019. On a pro forma basis, which includes full year revenue generated from CURE’s wholly owned subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., acquired October 2, 2020, revenue totaled $7.7 million. This compared to $3.0 million in 2019 pro forma revenue.