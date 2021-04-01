 
E.L.F. Cosmetics + Jen Atkin = E.L.F. xx Jen Atkin Beauty Collab

It’s #elfmade beauty boss heaven. Beauty entrepreneur Jen Atkin, founder of Ouai Haircare and Mane Addicts, has joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics to create the limited edition e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin collection. Jen signs all her notes with an xx—her personal expression of love and women empowerment. This must-have lineup of everyday essentials includes power-packed formulas and universal shades that combine Jen’s keep-it-real, go-getter attitude with e.l.f.’ s commitment to creating high quality products that are accessible for every eye, lip and face.

“Who better to embody our passion for being ‘e.l.f. made’ than Jen Atkin?” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “A celebrity hairstylist, social media pioneer, influencer and author, Jen uses her platforms and influence to champion success for others. Through this uplifting collection, we are thrilled to join forces and combine our like-minded vision of helping others feel like a better version of themselves.”

“Feeling powerful in your skin gives you the power to do more. When you feel good, you have that ‘xxtra’ boost to succeed. I am obsessed with creating quality beauty products that are accessible to everyone,” says Jen Atkin. “And no one has mastered that better than e.l.f. Cosmetics.”

This dream team was inspired by both e.l.f. and Jen’s shared values of encouraging female empowerment and inclusivity. e.l.f. and Jen have pledged to celebrate the collection with a give-back program that will support Girls Inc. in the U.S., and The Girls’ Network in the U.K. Girls Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides educational and mentorship opportunities that lift girls up, encourage them to use their voices, and prepare them to succeed with confidence. The Girls’ Network is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire and empower girls from the least advantaged communities by connecting them with a mentor and a network of professional female role models.

BE YOUR BEST E.L.F.
 Success starts with (s)e.l.f. love and the new collection features all the beauty essentials needed to get your e.l.f. together! The lineup includes:

XXtra Lip Duo. Feel the xxtra love with these 2-in-1 lipsticks & lip liners that pack a punch of rich, matte color with a comfortable, creamy feel. There are 3 of Jen's go-to lip shades; Bright Idea, a hot red; se.l.f.ie made Pink, a soft pink, and Be Bold Brown, a medium brown. Each lip duo is sold individually or get all 3 in the lip kit. Individual: $8/£8 Kit: $20 ($24 value)/£20 (£24 value)

