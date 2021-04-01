 
checkAd

American Industrial Partners Announces Final Extension of Seacor Holdings Inc. Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

American Industrial Partners and its affiliate Safari Merger Subsidiary, Inc. (“Purchaser”) announced the final extension of its tender offer for shares of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 5, 2021, which is the End Date under the Merger Agreement. A minimum of 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares must be tendered and delivered.

Purchaser is ready to close the transaction and, assuming that 66 2/3% of outstanding shares are tendered and delivered, closing and payment for the shares will occur promptly after the expiration.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depository for the tender offer, has indicated that, as of 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2021, a total of approximately 12,358,379 shares, representing approximately 60.1% of the outstanding shares, had been validly tendered. The amount tendered includes approximately 606,308 shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.

Shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the tender offer. Shares tendered by guaranteed delivery do not count toward achieving the 66 2/3% minimum tender condition.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the tender offer materials (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other offer documents) in the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the “Tender Offer Statement”) filed by Purchaser and its affiliates with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2020, as amended.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment and financial institutions. For more information on American Industrial Partners, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer described in this communication commenced on December 18, 2020. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of SEACOR. On December 18, 2020, the bidders filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, and SEACOR filed with the SEC a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9. SEACOR’S STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION WHICH SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER. The Tender Offer Statement and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement are available for free at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Additional copies may be obtained for free by contacting SEACOR. Free copies of these materials and certain other offering documents will be made available by SEACOR upon request by mail to SEACOR Holdings Inc., 2200 Eller Drive, P.O. Box 13038, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, attention: Investor Relations, or by phone at 1-954-523-2200, or by directing requests for such materials to the information agent for the offer named in the Tender Offer Statement. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by SEACOR will be available free of charge under the “Investors” section of SEACOR’s internet website at seacorholdings.com. In addition to the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, SEACOR files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. SEACOR’s filings with the SEC are also available for free to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

SEACOR Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Industrial Partners Announces Final Extension of Seacor Holdings Inc. Tender Offer American Industrial Partners and its affiliate Safari Merger Subsidiary, Inc. (“Purchaser”) announced the final extension of its tender offer for shares of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
American Industrial Partners Announces Extension of SEACOR Holdings Inc. Tender Offer
25.03.21
SEACOR HOLDINGS BOARD REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR $41.50 TENDER OFFER
22.03.21
American Industrial Partners Announces Extension of SEACOR Holdings Inc. Tender Offer
08.03.21
American Industrial Partners Announces Extension of Seacor Holdings Inc. Tender Offer
08.03.21
American Industrial Partners Announces Best and Final Offer for the Acquisition of SEACOR Holdings Inc.